Dubai, UAE: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, is advancing rapidly in its digital transformation journey by implementing several cutting-edge technologies and tools to enhance its efficiency and security.

Azizi Developments has partnered with Dell Secureworks for its TAEGIS XDR and EDR solutions that offer state-of-the-art threat intelligence and protection, CommVault for enterprise backup and recovery that allows for the optimization of daily operations through the 30% reduction of restoration time, and Microsoft Azure for scalable cloud hosting. The integration of Azure for application hosting, with its robust scalability features and ability to dynamically adjust to business needs, has also drastically enhanced the developer’s operational efficiency, with various time-consuming processes having been streamlined and shortened by as much as 80%. These newly formed collaborations and adoptions enhance the company's technological infrastructure, driving operational efficiency, and bolstering data security.

As part of its broader digital transformation, Azizi Developments is also evaluating Oracle Fusion and SAP 4 HANNA ERP as a single platform across the group. This unified system will tightly integrate all Azizi entities for data accuracy and simplified operational collaboration.

Moreover, Azizi is implementing Avaya Aura, which will be launched with AI features designed to do more for the client experience. The platform will include a client self-service call-in feature, which is expected to close client requests 40% faster, significantly improving service efficiency. The company is also evaluating a fuel management system for its fleet and construction-related machinery, which will improve financial management accuracy and workflow effectiveness.

In his comments, Tizian H. G. Raab, Head of PR & Communications of Azizi Developments, commented: “It is of paramount importance to us to go above and beyond in being at the very forefront of tech adoption. We’ve selected the pioneering solutions of Dell Secureworks, CommVault and Microsoft Azure, among several other IT-related partnerships that have recently been formed, with each of these spearheading innovation in their respective domains and being perfectly aligned with our continuous pursuits of increasing efficiency, data security, and scalability, effectively enhancing the customer experience. These advancements mark a significant step in our digital transformation and leave us much better equipped to meet the evolving needs of our stakeholders.”

