Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has extended its collaboration with Xylem, the leading manufacturer of pumps, valves, heat exchangers and accessories for plumbing, wastewater, and HVAC. Xylem will now also supply Azizi’s fourth phase in Riviera, situated in MBR City, as well as Vista and Beach Oasis in Dubai Studio City, with the most technologically advanced, high-quality transfer-, booster-, and chilled-water pumps and sump pumps.

Xylem is a prominent, highly accredited global brand for applied-water systems, providing an extensive selection of energy-efficient pumps, boosters, drives, valves, heat exchangers, controllers, and water systems for numerous applications in building services.

In his comments, Mr. Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with Xylem. After their impressive work at Riviera, our French-Mediterranean lifestyle community in MBR City, as well as at our prestigious Park Avenue I and II projects, we have decided to further build on our agreement, with it now also comprising the fourth phase of Riviera, Vista, and Beach Oasis in Dubai Studio City. This will ensure that our valued investors and end-users benefit from the highest quality water supplies and accessories, enhancing functionality, durability, and sustainability.”

Riviera is part of Azizi Developments’ award-winning portfolio. It is a stylish waterfront lifestyle destination that comprises 75 mid- and high-rise buildings with approximately 16,000 residences.

Designed to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai, which is not merely about architectural art but also about a certain ‘joie de vivre’ — a celebration of life, an exultation of spirit, Riviera represents a new landmark destination that is both residential and commercial, with an abundance of retail space. Riviera features three districts: an extensive retail boulevard, a lagoon walk on the shores of its 2.7 km-long swimmable crystal lagoon with artisan eateries and boutiques, and Les Jardins — a vast, lush-green social space.

Built for young, in-vogue adults and families alike, Vista, the epitome of a modern luxury low-rise residential building, is nestled in one of Dubai’s most dynamic and youthful areas, adjacent to Sports City and Motor City. Just a short drive from the Expo site, and with it being situated on Hessa Street and near Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Dubai Studio City is a strategic location with excellent accessibility. Residents will benefit from a wide range of nearby amenities, including schools and colleges, medical facilities, sports and leisure attractions, and much more. Major attractions in proximity include Dubai Autodrome, the Els Club, Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, Dubai International Stadium, Football Academy Dubai, Sports Park, ICC Academy, Miracle Garden, and IMG Parks & Resorts, among many others.

Comprising 476 studios, 200 one-bedroom homes, and 36 two-bedroom residences spread across two buildings, Beach Oasis is a modern low-rise residential community that also features an outstanding array of amenities, including a large beach-like swimming pool — the highlight of the project’s central courtyard — fully equipped gymnasiums, landscaped gardens, children’s play areas, and a new central square featuring a multitude of retail options for the convenience of its residents.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer-centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor-friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper, has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

