Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Axis Communications will be participating in Intersec Saudi Arabia, which is happening in Riyadh from 13 to 15 September 2022. The security systems leader will be showcasing four themes at the exhibit: smart cities, critical infrastructure, hospitality, and the power of edge. Visitors can expect to see how the many dimensions of Axis’s innovative, scalable products, solutions and services apply to these four themes.

The fourth edition of Intersec Saudi Arabia will see government leaders, agencies, business leaders, and sector specialists gather in Riyadh for the first time to engage with the latest technology in the safety and security industry and the fire and emergency services sector. Intersec Saudi Arabia will showcase six main categories this year; Commercial Security is expected to be the most extensive category, and will feature products ranging from monitoring systems and CCTV to video management and analytics.

“If you’re in the commercial security, cyber security, and perimeter and physical security industry, Intersec Saudi Arabia is the place to be. We’re particularly excited about exhibiting in Riyadh – Saudi Arabia’s largest and most advanced city – as it presents the ideal platform for our team to strengthen our presence in the region and showcase our cutting-edge surveillance solutions. In line with Vision 2030, we’ll demonstrate how our intelligent technology can be put to work in reshaping cities across Saudi Arabia,” said Anan Elyan, Sales Manager of Western Arabia at Axis Communications.

Axis Communications will introduce visitors to the heart and brain of every Axis product ─ its system-on-chip (SoC) called ARTPEC. Developed in-house, ARTPEC SoC has been built to match the requirements of professional video surveillance in the hospitality, critical infrastructure, and smart city sectors.

The Axis team will use live artificial intelligence (AI) to display how their fourth-generation Axis Camera Application Platform (ACAP4) works in conjunction with deep learning on the edge and will discuss the opportunities this technology offers developers looking to build solutions for Axis devices.

Visitors can also expect to learn more about the following future-forward technology:

Scalable, industry-leading camera and internet of things (IoT) surveillance solutions developed specifically with smart cities in mind.

Intelligent surveillance systems that address intrusion, interruption, and injury as part of critical infrastructure protection that goes beyond physical security only.

Data-driven, deep learning-enabled vehicle-based license plate recognition and IP-based access control solutions for the hospitality industry.

Powerful, deep learning-based edge video analytics that leads to more accurate object recognition.

Axis Communications will be co-exhibiting with Irisity and Dedrone. Headquartered in Sweden, Irisity is a software company that develops ethical AI technology to detect suspicious activity via security systems instead of exposing personal identity. As a global industry leader, Dedrone develops drone detection technology to protect organisations from malicious drones by securing the airspace.

Join the Axis Communications team as they showcase cutting-edge security surveillance solutions at stand 1-D26 at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center (RICEC).