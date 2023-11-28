The Certification is a testament to Bespin Global MEA’s commitment to empowering organizations in making data-driven decisions in addition to saving costs with Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions and meeting enhanced customers’ needs and more.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company, today announced the 2023 UAE AWS Partner Award winners, recognizing leaders who are vital in helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on AWS.

The 2023 System Integrator Partner of the Year Award for the Middle East & North Africa went to Bespin Global MEA, a leading cloud consultancy and management firm, acknowledging the e& enterprise company as a top AWS Partner in demonstrating remarkable results for customers, supporting clients through large-scale cloud migrations to scale business, upskilling employees to deepen digital transformation, and helping customers seize opportunities and unlock benefits of the AWS Cloud platform.

The AWS Partner Awards recognizes its top partners and rising stars of the year whose business models have embraced specialization, innovation, collaboration, and continuing to evolve and thrive on AWS while working with their customers. The award also recognizes its partners that have provided significant contributions to revenue-launched opportunities, net-new certified individuals, and AWS designations earned.

Earlier this year, Bespin Global MEA entered into a joint venture with e& enterprise, enriching its service portfolio and expanding its share in the Middle East, Turkey, Africa, and Pakistan (METAP) markets. By utilizing the capabilities of both companies, Bespin Global MEA offers a wealth of experience in managing mission-critical systems and providing guidance to clients to launch innovative digital services, improve their competitive edge, and elevate customer experiences.

“The award underscores not just our technical prowess in delivering top-notch solutions but also serves as a testament to how Bespin Global is supporting customers in utilizing the AWS Cloud to drive innovation, improve efficiency, and achieve tangible business results,” said Miguel Angel Villalonga, CEO, e& Enterprise Cloud. "AWS experts have recognized that our new facilities clearly demonstrate Bespin Global MEA’s advancements in transforming the UAE’s digitalization journey, which is in line with our ambition to promote innovation through developing cutting-edge cloud solutions."

The AWS Partner Network (APN), is a global partner programme, focused on helping partners build successful AWS-based businesses or solutions by providing business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support. The APN includes Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and Systems Integrators (SIs) around the world, with AWS Partner participation growing significantly during the past 12 months.

Bespin Global MEA, in the past year, opened its new headquarters in Abu Dhabi featuring a Cloud Operations Centre and an all-new Bespin Global Training Academy.

Through its ‘first-of-its-kind’ automated Cloud Operations Centre, Bespin Global MEA provides 24/7 customer service, thus, helping customers navigate the region’s nascent cloud security landscape.

Meanwhile, Bespin Global Training Academy integrates outcome-driven courses, hands-on laboratories, and performance-based tests to assess, train, and validate competency and skills using technologies provided by the company.

“System integrators serve as a catalyst, driving enterprises to unlock the full spectrum of progressive business value from AWS's extensive array of services. We are proud to have developed a broad portfolio of capabilities on AWS to assist our customers scale at speed all while enhancing cost efficiency,” said Mouteih Chaglil, CEO of Bespin Global Middle East and Africa.

Bespin Global MEA, a pioneer APN member since 2016, has been awarded the prestigious Premier Tier Partner status, AWS MENA Partner of the Year 2022, in addition to the distinguished title of AWS DevOps Partner of the Year in 2020 and 2021.

-Ends-

About Bespin Global MEA, an e& enterprise company

Bespin Global enables domain-wide digital transformation by helping businesses accelerate cloud adoption with industry-leading solutions and services delivering service-level-driven outcomes. Recognised since 2016 as a “Leader” in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services Worldwide, as well as a “Visionary” in Gartner’s 2022 and 2023 Magic Quadrant for IT Transformation Services, Bespin’s services include cloud adoption, strategy, migration, implementation, Managed Services, DevOps FinOps, and Data & Analytics.

In late 2022, Bespin Global MEA and e& enterprise formed a joint venture with the aim to assist enterprises in their digital transformation journey and eventually become the largest pure-play public cloud-managed and professional services provider in the Middle East, Turkey, Africa, and Pakistan.

Supporting a customer-centric, multi-cloud approach, Bespin’s team provides in-depth expertise and global experience to help navigate the maze of services, solutions, and technologies on offer from various CSPs, including, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure.

Opsnow, Bespin’s cloud FinOps management platform, offers an automated end-to-end solution for customers to effectively manage cloud assets and costs, optimize cloud expenses, and automate the implementation of cloud governance policies across multi-cloud environments.