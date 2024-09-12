Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Avaya, a global leader in enterprise CX, today announced its participation at the 2024 edition of GITEX Global, where the company will showcase a vision for the future in which human and artificial intelligence (AI) collaboration redefines the landscape of customer experience (CX).

Avaya’s major presence at GITEX Global will highlight a range of technology demonstrations seamlessly integrating AI into every facet of customer interaction, transforming traditional contact centers into dynamic experience centers. These capabilities are delivered through a roadmap for modernizing contact centers without the disruption associated with full cloud migration, and will empower agents to deliver personalized, efficient, and memorable customer journeys.

“We’re commited to extending our leadership in the enterprise CX sphere through the intelligent integration of AI capabilities and the human experience,” said Cameron Thomson, GVP – Europe, Middle East and Africa, Avaya. “The advanced solutions we’re demonstrating at GITEX drive predictive analytics, personalized service delivery, and real-time customer journey adjustments, enabling large enterprises and public sector organizations to not only meet evolving customer expectations but set new benchmarks for exceptional customer experiences powered by AI.”

At GITEX Global 2024, Avaya will showcase solutions that help organizations to unify customer interactions across all channels, enhance the usability of AI-based tools, optimize operations, and more easily orchestrate customer journeys. ​

Unified Interactions: By integrating voice, email, chat, and social media into a cohesive conversation, the Avaya solutions on display can reduce customer effort and enhance satisfaction, providing a consistent and coherent experience at every touchpoint.



By integrating voice, email, chat, and social media into a cohesive conversation, the Avaya solutions on display can reduce customer effort and enhance satisfaction, providing a consistent and coherent experience at every touchpoint. Enhanced Connectivity: The AI-powered virtual assistants, chatbots, and automated workflows that Avaya will showcase work alongside human agents to handle repetitive tasks, allowing agents to focus on complex issues requiring empathy and nuanced understanding. This symbiotic relationship boosts efficiency and accuracy in customer service.



The AI-powered virtual assistants, chatbots, and automated workflows that Avaya will showcase work alongside human agents to handle repetitive tasks, allowing agents to focus on complex issues requiring empathy and nuanced understanding. This symbiotic relationship boosts efficiency and accuracy in customer service. ​ Optimized Operations: The solutions demonstrated by Avaya highlight an AI framework that includes capabilities such as AI-powered agent assistance and journey orchestration, which can enhance real-time decision-making and service efficiency. By handling routine tasks, these AI-powered solutions significantly reduce post-call work and improve overall service delivery.​



The solutions demonstrated by Avaya highlight an AI framework that includes capabilities such as AI-powered agent assistance and journey orchestration, which can enhance real-time decision-making and service efficiency. By handling routine tasks, these AI-powered solutions significantly reduce post-call work and improve overall service delivery.​ Orchestrated Workflows: The tools being highlighted for customer journey orchestration, proactive customer care, and integrated service channels enable organizations to anticipate customer needs, resolve issues proactively, and deliver personalized experiences that drive loyalty and satisfaction.​

All of these capabilities combine to highlight the power of the Avaya Experience PlatformTM, Avaya’s robust and comprehensive CX platform, which empowers enterprises to maintain their core capabilities while evolving through flexible innovation paths, including on-premises, private cloud, public cloud, or hybrid deployment models.

At GITEX Global, Avaya will demonstrate its ability to offer flexible integration options and enable customers to leverage third-party solutions through APIs and SDKs, delivering superior outcomes while providing the freedom to innovate and customize their experience.

Avaya will also host a number of their global technology partners and customers at GITEX, highlighting the breadth and depth of its ecosystem to elevate employee and customer experiences with AI. Avaya’s presence at GITEX Global will come in partnership with Sestek as well as additional technology partners.

Visit Avaya at its stand in Zabeel Hall, at Dubai World Trade Centre between October 14 and 18, 2024.

-Ends-

About Avaya

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day, millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya. Organizations trust Avaya to provide innovative solutions for some of their most important ​ambitions and ​challenges,​ ​giving them the freedom to engage their customers and employees in ways that deliver the greatest business benefits. Avaya contact center and communications solutions power immersive, personalized, and unforgettable customer experiences that drive business momentum. With the freedom to choose their journey, there’s no limit to the experiences Avaya customers can create. Learn more at https://www.avaya.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”). Generally, words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “could,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions or the negative thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the management of the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements. Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Given these risks, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the PSLRA.

All trademarks identified by ®, TM, or SM are registered marks, trademarks, and service marks, respectively, of Avaya Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Source: Avaya Newsroom