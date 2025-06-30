Jafza facilitated nearly 48% of Dubai’s automotive trade by value in 2024

Dubai, UAE: Autoworld International FZCO, a leading regional distributor for India’s Bajaj Auto Ltd, is investing AED 45 million to develop a new logistics and distribution hub in the Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza). The facility will enhance Autoworld’s ability to serve rapidly growing markets across Africa and the Middle East with affordable, fuel-efficient two- and three-wheelers.

Spanning over 162,000 sq. ft, the facility will include an assembly plant for Bajaj motorcycles and three-wheelers, as well as storage and distribution space for spare parts, tyres, and lubricants. Scheduled for completion by 2026, the hub will also support the introduction of new product lines through partnerships with international manufacturers, strengthening the company’s presence.

The global two- and three-wheeler market is expanding quickly, particularly in emerging economies where urbanisation, e-commerce, and last-mile delivery needs are reshaping mobility needs. Industry analysts project Africa’s two-wheeler market alone will grow at nearly 5% annually, driven by demand for affordable and fuel-efficient vehicles.

“This facility marks a major step forward in our growth strategy. Jafza’s connectivity, infrastructure, and business-friendly environment have helped us serve high-growth markets across Africa and the GCC since 2008. With this investment, we are living up to our commitment to the region and to the Bajaj brand,” said Vishal Kumar Lakhani, Director at Autoworld.

Abdulla Al Hashmi, Chief Operating Officer, Parks and Zones, DP World GCC, added, “Autoworld’s expansion underscores the strength of Jafza’s integrated trade and logistics ecosystem which now connects 940 automotive companies from 88 countries. Last year alone, Jafza supported automotive trade valued at nearly AED 102 billion. We are proud to support long-term partners like Autoworld, who are helping connect world-class manufacturing with high-potential markets through Dubai.”

The project is expected to create over 100 direct and indirect jobs, supporting Dubai’s growing mobility and logistics ecosystem. It also strengthens the UAE’s role as a central trade hub connecting manufacturers with global markets.

The agreement was officially signed in the presence of Abdullah Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World GCC; Abdulla Al Hashmi, Chief Operating Officer, Parks & Zones at DP World GCC; Kumar Motiram Lakhani, Chairman of Autoworld; Monish Lakhani, Managing Director at Autoworld and Vishal Lakhani, Director at Autoworld.

Autoworld has operated from Jafza for over 16 years, leveraging its world-class multimodal infrastructure to distribute Bajaj vehicles across 25+ countries. The move aligns with DP World’s broader strategy to develop automotive trade in the region, including its plan to build the world’s largest car market in Dubai, which is expected to double current annual sales of AED 6.8 billion.

For DP World media enquiries, please contact:

Jack Rigby

Director Corporate Communications

jack.rigby@dpworld.com

About Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza)

Jafza is one of the world’s leading free trade zones and is home to over 11,000 multinational companies. Jafza accounts for a significant FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) flow ‎into Dubai, sustaining the employment of more than 160,000 people in the United Arab Emirates.

Strategically located at the crossroads of a region providing market access to over 3.5 billion people, Jebel Ali Port and Free Zone create an integrated multi-modal hub offering sea, air and land connectivity, complemented by extensive logistics facilities. ‎

Jafza is the leading business hub between Asia, Europe and Africa, connecting some of the fastest-growing manufacturing and consumer markets globally. With 40 years’ experience, Jafza focuses on long-term customer relationships, building alliances with global investors and providing world-class infrastructure and support. In addition to quality-driven value-added services and incentives, Jafza is a business opportunity enabler, offering its customers easy and efficient access to substantial business opportunities in the region.