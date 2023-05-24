In line with Vision 2030 and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development’s strategies to empower people with disabilities, autohub promotes its position among the first 100 companies to obtain the Mowaamah Gold Certificate.

autohub has also received an Environmental Certificate, the Jameel Standard Certificate, the Japanese Kodawari Certificate, and the International Top Employer Certificate, Great Place to Work Certificate and more.

Riyadh: autohub, a one-stop shop for automotive maintenance and repair solutions, and part of Abdul Latif Jameel Enterprises, was awarded the highest level of classification (four-star award) by the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO), and the Mowaamah Gold Certificate, in addition to receiving an Environmental Certificate, the Jameel Standard Certificate, The Japanese Kodawari Certificate, and the International Top Employer Certificate, adding to its already impressive list of wins.

Specializing in car repair and maintenance such as body and paint repairs, paint protection film, detailing, after sales services and much more, autohub celebrated its success as one of the leading multi-brand auto care providers in Saudi Arabia at a ceremony in Riyadh. Those in attendance included Abdul Latif Jameel Enterprises’ management and success partners, representatives from the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, the National Center for Environmental Compliance, insurance companies, and Najm.

autohub has completed a comprehensive evaluation of its products and quality systems and services through auditing, testing, and inspection. This resulted in being awarded a four-star classification by SASO, a prestigious award that encourages companies with car maintenance and repair service centers to excel in their respective fields and thereby come out with quality product and services.

Additionally, autohub is among the first 100 companies to obtain the Mowaamah Gold Certificate. Granted to autohub for the second time, the Mowaamah Certificate is part of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development's programs launched to empower people with disabilities, in line with Vision 2030. The certificate is presented to companies that adopt the best standards and suitable working environment for persons with disabilities, according to specific criteria and requirements, enabling them to obtain the necessary license to employ them.

All eight autohub centers are equipped with comprehensive and supportive accessibility standards for employees and customers with disabilities. The average number of working years for employees with disabilities in autohub exceeds four years.

Chairman & CEO of Abdul Latif Jameel Enterprises, Eng. Faisal S. AlSamannoudi said: “autohub continues its efforts to align with best-in-class partners in the car repair and maintenance sector, to enhance its services and make the customer experience smoother and more satisfactory. We are proud to have obtained this outstanding recognition, which wouldn’t be achieved without autohub’s customers, success partners, and team of professional advisers, engineers and workers.

“Obtaining Mowaamah Certificate for the second time is a testament to autohub’s commitment to empower people with disabilities and engage them in social responsibility, in line with Vision 2030. While the four-star classification by SASO affirms our ability to offer the highest quality of trusted products and services to our partners and customers.” He added.

Launched in 2014, autohub operates in the Kingdom’s major cities through eight service centers in Riyadh, Jeddah, Makkah, Madinah, Taif and Dammam. Since its establishment, autohub has been offering comprehensive automotive services to customers, and plans to further expand with more centers to open in the near future.