The MG RX9 IS available at MG showrooms in Qatar on Salwa Road in Doha and Lusail

7-seat configuration and the option of four-wheel drive designed for families, travel enthusiasts, and those seeking a premium SUV

Featuring a 2.0T super-efficient engine with a 9-speed automatic transmission and advanced road adaptability for all terrains, backed by a generous 6-year/200,000 km warranty.

Doha, Qatar: Auto Class Cars, the authorized general distributor for MG in Qatar, has proudly revealed the all-new luxurious and feature rich SUV MG RX9 in Qatar, the premium SUV that combines elegant design, advanced technology, and powerful driving performance. The all-new RX9 represents the next level of luxurious SUV experience, dedicated for modern lifestyle suitable for both city and outdoor use.

The special ceremony was held at the Intercontinental Hotel Doha in the presence of Mr. Frank Zauner, General Manager, Zaher Janbieh General Sales Manager, and Ahmad Firoozi, Marketing Manager at Auto Class Cars, alongside distinguished guests, and representatives of media.

The launch of the all-new MG RX9 marks a significant milestone in the celebrations of MG's 100th anniversary which featured the reveal of several iconic models from the brand. The special anniversary started with the launch of the all-electric MG Cyberster and MG Whale, alongside the grand opening of the new MG Showroom in Lusail. This was followed by several car launching of MG cars in Qatar including MG3, MG4, MG7and recently MG5.

Frank Zauner, General Manager, Auto Class Cars said: “Our partnership with MG Motors continues with a shared mission, which is to offer reliable, modern, and affordable vehicles for a broad spectrum of our community. We strive to meet the demands of all segments, ensuring that quality and innovation remain at the heart of what we do. The all-new MG RX9 is an SUV that exudes luxury, class, and sophistication. It is the ideal SUV which provides a luxurious experience, with style, comfort, and capabilities, to partner with people’s busy and increasingly exciting lifestyles, delivering an immersive driving experience”.

Tom Lee, Managing Director of MG Motor Middle East, commented: “The launch of the MG RX9 marks a new chapter in our journey to provide customers with modern, premium, and capable vehicles. The RX9 is designed for those who expect more from their SUV, offering space, power, and advanced features. Whether for family outings or off-road adventures, the MG RX9 delivers an exceptional driving experience, while embodying the latest in automotive design and technology.”

Ahmad Firoozi, Marketing Manager at Auto Class Cars said: “At the heart of our marketing strategy is a relentless drive to connect with our customers. We’re not just selling cars; we’re building relationships and creating experiences that resonate. At Auto Class Cars, we strive to excel by providing the market with the best offers, services, and products. The MG RX9 is a perfect example of this commitment. We welcome all MG enthusiasts to visit our showrooms and explore this new car and the full line up of MG cars”.

The MG RX9 is available in two distinct trim levels: the mid-tier COM 2.0 Turbo, and the top-tier LUX 2.0 Turbo. Designed to meet the needs of modern families, travel enthusiasts, and drivers who desire comfort and capability in a 7-seater configuration.

The new MG RX9 offers a blend of modern design, power, and versatility, ensuring the new model offers remarkable value for its class. Additionally, customers will benefit from a generous 6-year/200,000 km manufacturer’s warranty, providing exceptional peace of mind.

Exterior and Design

The MG RX9’s robust and striking exterior design ensures it stands out on the road. At 1967mm wide, it has the widest body in its class, providing a powerful yet elegant presence on the road. The vehicle’s Starburst Wing Grille, integrated with the sleek headlight design featuring 245 laser-engraved LED light units, further enhances its striking front profile. Complementing this dynamic front face are 21-inch wheels, which not only elevate the vehicle’s look but also ensure stability and performance on various terrains. The MG RX9 comes in Six exterior colours inspired by nature, offering a choice to suit all drivers’ preferences.

Interior

Inside the MG RX9, drivers are greeted by a luxurious and spacious cabin, crafted for comfort and functionality. This 7-seater SUV offers generous legroom and headroom for passengers and drivers alike, boasting the largest 3-row seating space in its class. The boot space, which can expand to accommodate 1026 litres in the 5-seat configuration, provides plenty of room for luggage, making it ideal for long trips.

In the front, the dashboard features premium materials, including high-quality wood grain or aluminium dashboard trim and soft-plated keys, adding an additional touch of elegance. Features such as the 12.3-inch touch screen, virtual cluster, and hidden intelligent air-conditioning controls ensure drivers are equipped with all the latest features. Available in black or two-tone beige and brown leather, the cabin maintains a sophisticated yet practical design. Seating comfort is further enhanced by the 8-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat (with memory function in the LUX trim) and the 4-way electrically adjustable passenger seat, providing personalised comfort for all.

The RX9 comes in multiple trim options. The mid-tier trim, COM 2.0 Turbo introduces four-wheel drive capability. At the top of the range, the LUX 2.0 Turbo trim offers the ultimate luxury, with premium leather seats, an advanced 12 speakers premium Bose audio, driver’s seat memory, and additional front parking sensors, providing an unparalleled driving experience and the highest level of comfort.

Performance

The MG RX9 is designed for exceptional performance across all terrains. Powered by new Net Blue 2.0 Turbo super-efficient engine and paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission, it delivers smooth, responsive handling in any environment. With five adaptive driving modes — Auto, Eco, Sport, Snow, and Off-road — drivers can easily adjust settings to suit road conditions. Whether in the city, on the highway, or off-road, the MG RX9 offers a seamless driving experience, enhanced by its advanced intelligent driving system and all-road intelligent cruise assist.

Technology and Safety

Safety is at the forefront of the MG RX9’s design. Equipped with Bosch’s 3rd Generation Intelligent Front View Camera and 5th Generation Millimetre Wave Radar, the RX9 offers advanced driver-assistance systems for all-around protection. The SUV also features HD 360-degree surround view cameras, allowing drivers to have complete visibility, whether parking or manoeuvring in tight spaces. Besides these, MG RX9 also comes with “MG Pilot” level 2 ADAS on the LUX trim, which includes Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Lane Keep Assist (LKA), Emergency Lane Keeping (ELK), Intelligent High Beam Control (IHC), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Blind Spot Monitoring System (BLIS).

The vehicle’s robust structure also incorporates over 81% high-strength steel, with ultra-high strength thermoformed steel in key areas of the passenger compartment for enhanced protection. The RX9 meets the latest C-NCAP crash safety standards, ensuring the highest levels of occupant safety.

The MG RX9 and the full line up of MG cars are available in Qatar at Auto Class Cars, the Authorized General Distributor of MG in Qatar, at its showrooms on Salwa Road in Doha and Lusail.

About MG Motor:

MG Motor is a British-born automotive brand established in 1924, known for its historic models, awards, and achievements throughout the past 100 years. MG was founded by William Morris and Cecil Kimbers and has one of the oldest car clubs in the automotive industry. Best known for its two-seat open sports cars, MG Motor also produced saloons and coupes. Since its acquisition of MG, SAIC MOTOR, as a Global Top 500 company, has opened a new chapter for this British icon. MG Motor is at the forefront of the introduction of innovative technologies and new energy vehicles for car buyers.