Four Lynk & Co iconic cars were revealed

Doha, Qatar: Auto Class Cars, a subsidiary of Nasser Bin Khaled Group in Qatar, revealed today a new addition to its portfolio of car brands, Lynk and Co, a luxury Chinese-European automotive company.

the announcement was made during the inauguration of the Geneva International Motor Show Qatar 2023 taking place in the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center and runs until 14 October 2023.

The reveal of Lynk and Co cars was attended by HE Sheikh Nawaf Bin Nasser Al Thani, Charmian of NBK Group, Frank Zauner, Auto Class Cars General Manager, VIP Dignitaries, and representatives of local and international media.

Auto Class Cars will be the authorized general distributor of Lynk and Co in Qatar and will display the brand’s cars at its showroom on Salwa Road.

HE Sheikh Nawaf Bin Nasser Al Thani, Chairman of NBK Group said: “We are proud pride in this partnership and collaboration with Lynk & Co to represent them in Qatar. We are passionately committed to accomplishing our shared goals and exceeding customer expectations. Our alignment in values and forward-thinking ambitions makes this alliance especially promising. As the authorized distributor of Lynk & Co in Qatar, Auto Class Cars is dedicated to introducing the market to the finest and most cutting-edge brands. We aim to enrich our community's options and provide them with solutions tailored to their needs. This partnership marks a strategic expansion endeavour, aligning us with brands that share our values and vision.”

Mr. Frank Zauner, General Manager, Auto Class Cars said: “Today, we stand on the threshold of a new era in Qatar's automotive landscape, one that promises to redefine the region's automobile experience. We are thrilled to announce the latest addition to the Auto Class Cars Portfolio of brands, to unveil a collection of premium vehicles from Lynk & Co that are set to make waves in the industry. Auto Class Cars is immensely proud to partner with this prestigious brand and introduce its exceptional vehicles to our market. These cars seamlessly merge luxury, performance, European design, top-notch innovative technology, and the highest safety standards. In essence, it's the car you've always dreamed of—the car of the new generation.”

Lynk & Co, born in 2016, has achieved remarkable growth and progress in record time, establishing itself as a premium brand poised to reshape the automotive sector. It's not just another car manufacturer; but a brand that continually challenges the boundaries of innovation. The global company carries the European genetics of car manufacturing. The values of the company are to present luxury efficient powertrain with European technology. It is the perfect combination of high performance, luxury and safety.

Lynk & Co was created for urbanites who share a spirit of openness, bringing together elements from both Eastern and Western automotive cultures. Lynk & Co stands out as a beacon of innovation, meeting the demands of a new generation of drivers and empowering them to embrace the new era and enjoy a quality-driven lifestyle.

Lynk & Co lineup comprises a diverse range, including sedans, sporty cars, mid-sized SUVs, and luxurious SUVs. During the event, four distinctive models were revealed: the 01, 03+, 05, and the epitome of luxury, the 09.

01 louder Pro

The LYNK & CO 01 Louder Pro 2023 is a FWD SUV car that is equipped with a 2 L Turbo engine, 4 Cylinders and 218 horespower. The transmission is 8 Speed Automatic, the fuel economy is 14.9 KM/L.

In terms of entertainment and technology, this car is fitted with USB Connection, CD, AUX, Bluetooth, Premium Sound System, Wireless Charging Pad, Wireless Apple CarPlay, Wireless Android Auto, and 10 Harman Infinity Speakers.

In the Interior, it has Sports leather cooled Seats, Power Seats & Lumbar Control.

Safety is a priority: Blind Spot Sensor, Alarm System, Lane Departure Warning, Stability Control Traction Control, Brake Assist, Hill Assist System and much more.

03+

A high-performance premium sedan, equipped with advanced chassis tuning, independent suspension and high-performance brakes.

Engine is drive-E 2.0TD EVO turbo engine. The maximum output power is 265hp / 195kw. The acceleration from 0 to 100 is 5.7 seconds. With string speed and excellent handling, 03+ will provide you with the ultimate experience.

It has a golden Armor design, the “+” symbol represents a winner’s gene that highlights its uniqueness.

The exterior is distinguished with Bilateral four exhaust, energy cube LED rear lights, full carbon fiber aeropack.

The Lynk & Co 03+ interior design is a perfect blend of advanced technology and exquisite craftsmanship, with sleek lines and premium “Alcantara” materials. The car Integrates more than 20 advanced driving assistance functions, ensuring your safety when you are handling the BEAST.

05 Hyper Halo

The LYNK & CO 05 Hyper Halo 2023 is an AWD SUV car that is equipped with a 2 L Turbo engine, 4 Cylinders and 254 horsepower. The transmission is 8 Speed Automatic, and a fuel economy of 14.2 KM/L.

In terms of entertainment and technology, this car is fitted with USB Connection, Bluetooth, Premium Sound System, Wireless Apple CarPlay, Wireless Android Auto, Drive Mode Select And 10 Speakers.

In the Interior: 12.3 inches HD digital instrument cluster, 12.7 inches touchable center stack

Like the other cars, safety is no compromise. 05 safety features include, but not limited to, Safety Blind Spot Sensor, Lane Departure Warning, Stability Control, Built-in Camera: 360 Camera and many other functions that keep you safe.

09 Ultra

The Lynk & Co 09 Ultra is our flagship SUV based on SPA platform, with 5 doors and a front mounted powerplant which delivers its power through all four wheels. It produces 251 bhp (254 PS/187 kW) of power at 5500 rpm, and maximum torque of 350 N·m. The engine supplies its power through to the wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The luxury SUV occupies 7 seaters, offers seats ventilation and Massage, driver seat memory function, genuine leather steering wheel, 14 Speakers BOSE Audio, 12.8 inch full-color W-HUD and much more.

Its design is captivating, panoramic canopy, front door acoustic glass, adaptive front-lighting system, roof tails.

All the Lynk & Co cars will be available at Auto Class Cars and Lynk & Co pavilion at the Geneva International Motor Show Qatar and in the showroom of Auto Class Cars on Salwa Road in Doha.