Riffa, Bahrain - In a series of firsts and with a groundbreaking achievement, the American University of Bahrain (AUBH) has been approved as an associate member of the Compact Muon Solenoid (CMS) scientific collaboration at CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, marking a significant milestone in the University’s commitment to advancing scientific research and collaboration on an international scale. This is considered the start of an agreement that will span at least a decade.

Under this comprehensive partnership, students and faculty at AUBH will gain global advanced insights into the world of science and technology. The partnership also encompasses further collaborations such as the involvement of faculty and students in research, physics-related and joint collaborative projects, internship opportunities, participation in publications, and a series of events in celebration of CERN’s 70th anniversary.

CERN is renowned for its groundbreaking scientific discoveries and cutting-edge advancements in particle physics, including the discovery of the Higgs Boson, the invention of the World Wide Web and more. The American University of Bahrain’s partnership with CERN/CMS through internships provides aspiring AUBH scientists and engineers with a once-in-a-lifetime chance to work alongside world-class researchers, gaining invaluable hands-on experience in the field. Through this experience, students obtain a unique blend of theoretical knowledge and practical application, nurturing their talent and fostering their passion for exploration.

Dr. Bradley J. Cook expressed enthusiasm about this significant achievement, stating “Becoming an associate member at CMS is a testament to our University’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of scientific discovery and an indication of our quality of education. This collaboration will not only benefit the University but will also contribute to Bahrain’s position as a hub for innovation and scientific excellence in the region.”

The CERN Advisor for the MENA region (Martin Gastal) also welcomed the affiliation of AUBH to the CMS collaboration. “AUBH has now joined a network of 247 scientific institutions from 57 countries, bounded together through a passion for science and academic excellence. We are proud to be welcoming them into our team. A significant illustration of the implementation of this partnership will materialize with the imminent arrival of two AUBH interns at CERN who will be stationed with us for 12 months. Through this first exchange of personnel, we are very much looking forward to further developing the relationship between CERN and Bahrain.”.

This partnership will also position AUBH as a key player in the international scientific landscape and highlights Bahrain’s dedication to fostering cutting-edge research and innovation. AUBH’s inclusion as an associate member of CMS reflects the University’s dedication to providing its students and faculty with unparalleled opportunities for research and professional development. The affiliation with CMS further solidifies Bahrain’s position on the global stage as a nation actively engaged in cutting-edge scientific exploration.

International partnerships align with AUBH’s objectives of providing transformative hands-on experiences, fostering student passion for exploration, and inspiring young minds to move beyond the boundaries of knowledge.