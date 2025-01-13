Leading global travel and events management company ATPI Group (ATPI) has announced its strategic partnership with prominent Saudi Arabia based travel agency, Arjaa Travel.

The new joint venture is part of ATPI’s wider plans to extend its presence across the Middle East and beyond. This agreement will significantly benefit travelers and corporate clients while bolstering business travel to the region - a crucial requirement to support the growing local energy market.

Headquartered in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia, Arjaa Travel form part of the prestigious Almajdouie Group. Founded by Sheikh Ali Ibrahim Almajdouie in 1965, the group is also headquartered in Al Khobar and employs over 5,000 people. Arjaa Travel is the business travel sector of the group and offer agile, bespoke business travel services and solutions for the energy, marine, mining, corporate, sports, events industries.

ATPI’s partnership with Arjaa Travel will integrate respective corporate travel management services to provide comprehensive solutions for businesses of all sizes. This includes strategic travel planning, cost optimization, travel policy compliance, and advanced reporting and analytics.

ATPI’s cutting-edge technology platforms and 24/7 customer support, combined with Arjaa Travel’s local expertise in the Middle East and personalized service, will provide seamless, hassle-free journeys tailored to travelers' specific needs. From booking flights and accommodation to ground transportation and visa services, the strategic partnership aims to provide end-to-end travel solutions that empower organizations to streamline their travel processes and exceed the expectations of today’s business travelers.

With energy-related firms increasingly exploring avenues to expand operations within the Middle East, this partnership will be welcome news to make growth plans a reality. By supporting the logistics and management for key industry events and client meetings, and transporting industry workforce between projects, ATPI and Arjaa Travel will help facilitate local expansion and energy security.

Lynn Coutts, Managing Director of Middle East ATPI, commented: ‘This ground-breaking partnership will set new standards in customer service, innovation, and expertise. The collaboration between ATPI and Arjaa Travel promises to bring huge benefits to our travelers, corporate clients and tourism in Saudi Arabia and beyond. ATPI offer a unique service offering in all locations across the GCC overcoming differing requirements associated with technology, payment, tax and localization providing a streamlined future proof travel offering unlike anyone operating in the Business Travel sector.”

Almajdouie Group emphasized the partnership between ATPI Group and Arjaa Travel as a significant milestone, reflecting their shared commitment to excellence, integrity, and a customer-centric approach. This collaboration is strategically aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, which seeks to diversify the Kingdom’s economy and establish it as a global hub for tourism and business. As Saudi Arabia prepares to host prestigious international events, including the AFC Asian Cup 2027, Expo 2030, and the FIFA World Cup 2034, the partnership presents a unique opportunity to deliver exceptional travel solutions, drive regional growth, and contribute to the Kingdom’s ambitious goals. Together, Arjaa Travel and ATPI Group are well-positioned to redefine business travel services and play a leading role in influencing the future of the Middle East’s key industries.