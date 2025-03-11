Manama, Bahrain – Marking a pivotal milestone in its mission to transform capital markets, ATME, the digital assets exchange licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), has successfully completed its first issuance of tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) with gold-backed tokens. With the support of the CBB, this landmark achievement showcases ATME’s commitment to driving innovation in the Kingdom’s financial sector.

ATME issued two tokens, designed for accredited investors, which were acquired by an eligible investor. Each token is backed by one kilogram of gold to provide a modern and secure way to invest in one of the most trusted assets for wealth preservation.

The company’s tokenized gold offering allows ownership of the physical metal without the complexities of storage or transportation. The tokens represent gold that is securely held in custody until its redemption or trade in ATME’s secondary market.

Commenting on the milestone, Alex Lola, Chief Executive Officer of ATME remarked, “Today marks a defining moment for ATME as we launch our first tokenized gold issuance. By combining the timeless value of gold with the transformative potential of blockchain technology, we are unlocking new ways for investors to access and trade high-value assets. This achievement highlights our team’s tireless dedication and our collective vision of building. We are excited about the possibilities ahead as we plan to expand our offerings to include more asset classes on our platform.”

ATME’s first digital asset issuance reflects its strategic focus on increasing efficiency in asset ownership and trading, supported by blockchain technology and robust regulatory compliance. As the company expands its offerings, future issuances will provide investors with access to a wider range of alternative assets. ATME remains focused on driving financial inclusivity and efficiency in the local and regional capital markets.

About ATME

ATME is a licensed digital assets exchange regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain. Built on the enterprise-grade Hyperledger Fabric (HLF) blockchain framework, ATME brings borderless accessibility and liquidity to private capital markets through the tokenization of Real-World Assets (RWA). The company connects businesses looking for seamless and efficient capital-raising solutions, with institutional investors seeking to diversify their investment portfolios into new high-value asset classes. The private blockchain-based platform provides a highly secure digital marketplace that facilitates the sourcing, trading, tracking, investing, and ownership exchange of tokenized securities, commodities, private equity and more – all within a transparent and compliant ecosystem. Offering a comprehensive range of services designed to optimize the capital raising process and maximize investment potential, ATME is leveraging the liquidity and trading efficiencies presented by RWA tokenization to become a leading player in the regional and international financial marketplace.