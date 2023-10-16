Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Atlantis Dubai, the iconic entertainment destination comprised of two world-class resorts – Atlantis, The Palm and Atlantis The Royal as well as the world’s largest waterpark, Atlantis Aquaventure – has reappointed Brazen MENA to handle its public relations.

In line with Atlantis Dubai’s objectives, Brazen MENA will further enhance the brand’s vision to become the number one destination of choice across the MENA and Levant regions. As such, Brazen MENA will look to truly capture the target demographic for each resort via carefully curated PR campaigns, ultimately making Atlantis The Royal and Atlantis, The Palm a must-visit destination for both leisure and business travellers alike, as well residents in the UAE itself.

Brazen MENA looked after the Atlantis, The Palm resort for six years – and following a competitive pitch, the agency, which boasts a multitude of accolades and holds the record for winning eight times Small Agency of the Year (MEPRA and PRCA), was awarded a three-year contract by the iconic, Dubai destination.

Powered by creative intelligence, Brazen MENA, harnesses the power of PR to manage reputational touchpoints for brands using its signature approach – creative intelligence – to deliver exceptional results for clients.

Louise Jacobson, Managing Partner of Brazen MENA added: “We are over-the-moon to be working with Atlantis Dubai – and for not just Atlantis, The Palm but also Atlantis The Royal and Atlantis Aquaventure.

“We had an incredible partnership previously – and we’re confident this time around it will be just as good, if not even better. We very much look forward to generating fantastic results for this truly iconic destination, using our signature approach – creative intelligence.”

