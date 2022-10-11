Abu Dhabi – Leading real estate services company, Asteco Property Management, has won the Property Agency/ Consultancy of the year award for its Dubai and Abu Dhabi operations. The award was made at the prestigious International Property Awards 2022, recently held in Dubai. Asteco was recognised for providing exceptional real estate advice and services in a transparent manner and delivering valuable strategic real estate consultancy advice for its clients.

HP Aengaar, CEO at Asteco, said, “Asteco's team has consistently strived to provide clients with unparalleled real estate services that combine local knowledge and international expertise. The award for Property Agency/Consultancy of the Year validates Asteco’s dedication and extensive experience in assisting clients at all stages of a built asset's lifecycle, as well as in providing high-quality, innovative technical services tailored to their specific needs.”

John Allen, Executive Director - Valuation & Advisory at Asteco, said, “It is a great honour for us to be recognised at the International Property Awards 2022. Our commitment to providing unique, valuable information and exposure to business opportunities has enabled our clients to succeed. We are constantly implementing effective new marketing methods and utilising innovation to continue providing the best results to our clients.”

This recognition of Asteco at the International Property Awards 2022 falls closely on the heels of their success at the Smart Built Environment Awards 2022, were they similarly awarded Property Consultancy Team of the Year.

Founded in 1993, the International Property Awards celebrate the highest levels of achievement by companies operating in all sectors of the property and real estate industry. Award entries are judged by an independent panel of over ninety industry experts and focuses on design, quality, service, innovation, originality, and commitment to sustainability of the project. The awards are split into different regions covering Africa, Asia, the Pacific, Middle East, Canada, the Caribbean, Central, and South America, Europe, the UK, and the USA.

Launched in 1985, Asteco is an award-winning full-service real estate services company that delivers high quality, professional, value-added real estate services in a transparent manner. The company offers a distinguished and important combination of local knowledge and international expertise and is well-known for its use of cutting-edge technological tools and innovations, its commitment to transparency, winning strategies, and human expertise. Asteco is also widely recognised for its involvement with many of the projects that have defined the landscape and physical infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates.

