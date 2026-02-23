AI-powered work management platform now available with local data hosting and low-latency

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- (BUSINESS WIRE)-- Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for human + AI collaboration, is now available in the AWS Middle East (UAE) Region.

Asana is one of the first enterprise collaborative work management platforms to offer its services on AWS Marketplace. Its availability in the AWS Middle East (UAE) Region can help regulated and public sector organizations address data residency preferences.

AI is accelerating how work gets done, but adoption depends on a strong foundation of trust, security, and governance.

"We're seeing organizations across the Middle East modernize how they work—and these aren't small projects," said Veit Brücker, General Manager, EMEA at Asana. "Many are running complex, cross-agency transformation initiatives – from digital government programs to large-scale infrastructure projects. Work at this scale needs clear ownership, real-time visibility, and coordination across dozens of teams globally. But for programs this important, data location isn't negotiable. Built on AWS’s secure infrastructure, Asana can confidently support organizations to scale AI-powered ways of managing workflows while continuing to collaborate across teams."

Supporting Regional Transformation

“Asana’s availability in the AWS Middle East (UAE) Region is a meaningful step for organizations building technology-driven operations,” said Jad Halaoui, Co-founder and COO, Washmen. “For Washmen, founded on the belief that traditional services can be reimagined through technology, local hosting strengthens the speed, reliability, and scalability needed to support a sophisticated operational ecosystem.

“With infrastructure now closer to the market, Washmen can further evolve its technology-driven operations, expand intelligent automation across its service ecosystem, and continue delivering an unparalleled experience to its customers.”

Enterprise-Grade Security and Governance

The AWS Middle East (UAE) Region includes enterprise-grade security controls such as encryption, role-based access management, and audit capabilities that integrate with existing IT and compliance frameworks.

Asana works with a highly-rated and growing partner ecosystem in the region to support customer implementations and compliance requirements.

To learn more about regional data residency options, contact our Sales team.

About Asana

Asana is a work management platform that helps teams coordinate their work, from daily tasks to strategic initiatives. Over 170,000 organizations including Accenture, Amazon, Anthropic and Suzuki use Asana to manage projects, align teams, and track progress toward goals. The platform combines AI capabilities with human collaboration to help organizations get work done. To learn more, visit www.asana.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260222966666/en/

Source: AETOSWire

Contacts

Press Inquiries

Claire Cameron-Johnson

press@asana.com