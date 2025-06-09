Dubai, UAE, Armstrong Fluid Technology, a leading manufacturer of intelligent flow equipment, including pumps, valves, heat exchangers and control solutions, has introduced a powerful new capability within its ADEPT selection platform: the Integrated Designer.

Tailored to meet the demands of fast-paced and sustainability-driven markets like the Middle East, the Integrated Designer simplifies the process of selecting and sizing pumps, accessories and more — all from a single interface. Designed to save time, and improve accuracy and energy efficiency, the tool enables the seamless creation of comprehensive equipment schedules and system layouts with pre-configured solutions.

Using the supplied values for system flow and pressure, as well as flow redundancy and flow turn-down, the Integrated Designer recommends the optimum pump size plus the number of pumps and suggests alternative combinations. “With the Middle East’s growing emphasis on smart building technologies and green infrastructure, this tool is a game-changer for mechanical engineers and system designers,” said Zeljko Terzic, Global Offering Manager for Pumps, Armstrong Fluid Technology.

“Users can get optimized selections in just a few clicks and avoid the extra work of manual calculations. The Integrated Designer gives professionals the ability to deliver better designs, faster and with more confidence.” he added.

Key features of the Integrated Designer tool include:

Integrated selection and system design in one workflow

Real-time system performance estimates

One-click export of equipment schedules and submittal packages

The Integrated Designer is available now to registered users of ADEPT, Armstrong’s free online system design and product selection platform.

About Armstrong Fluid Technology

With manufacturing facilities on four continents, and employees around the world, Armstrong Fluid Technology is known as an innovator in the design, engineering and manufacturing of intelligent fluid flow equipment, control solutions and optimization technologies.

In the shift toward digitalization and integration of fluid-flow systems, Armstrong leads the industry. With advanced solutions that leverage edge computing, IoT, machine learning, digital twin technology and demand-based control, Armstrong provides and protects efficiency in building mechanical systems, approaching energy optimization as a whole-building challenge and advancing the practice of full lifecycle management. Focusing on HVAC, Plumbing, Gas Transmission and Fire Safety applications, we provide energy-efficient, cost-effective solutions and performance management services to building and facility professionals around the world.

Armstrong Fluid Technology is committed to sustainability. In 2019, Armstrong signed the Net Zero Carbon Buildings Commitment, a program launched by the World Green Building Council. As a signatory to the program, Armstrong has pledged to ensure that all its offices and manufacturing facilities operate at net-zero carbon by the year 2030.

In May 2021, in recognition of our leadership in energy efficiency, carbon footprint reduction and environmental stewardship, Armstrong Fluid Technology received a Queens Enterprise Award for Sustainability. Armstrong has also been named one of 2023’s 50 Best Managed Companies. As a recipient of a 50 Best Managed award for 21 years, Armstrong continues to hold Platinum status in the program.