Six-building residential complex comprises 631 new premium apartments

Jenna’s one-, two- and three-bedroom homes are in close proximity to Raffles World Academy Sharjah, Madar Mall and other amenities

Launch comes amid sustained demand for Sharjah real estate, as Emirate records 40.7% year-on-year rise in trading value during Q1 2026

Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: Arada has unveiled Jenna, a new upscale residential complex situated in the AED35 billion Aljada megacommunity in Sharjah. Based on Aljada’s West Boulevard, the complex’s initial 100 apartments are now available to purchase as part of Jenna 1, with the construction of all 631 homes scheduled to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2029.

Located near Aljada’s main entrance, Jana boasts fresh, stylish and contemporary architecture. The six-building development includes a selection of one-, two- and three-bedroom residences, all of which come with smart home features and high-end appliances as standard.

Jenna is in close proximity to a broad range of premium amenities, including Raffles World Academy Sharjah, which will open in September; Aljada’s sports complex, which be finished by the end of 2026; and Madar Mall, a new family entertainment destination that is on track to be completed by the end of 2028. The complex is also situated on Aljada’s West Boulevard, which is home to a wealth of shopping and dining experiences, while Jenna residents will also benefit from exclusive access to the buildings’ gyms and swimming pools.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said: “We continue to see impressive resilience in the Sharjah real estate market, which has a well-earned reputation for stability backed by the kind of transformational communities that developers such as Arada are delivering. Offering easy access to a host of world-class amenities as part of one of the region’s top master-planned communities, homes at Jenna are perfectly designed for those who wish to live happier, healthier and more meaningful lives.”

The launch of Jenna comes amid sustained property demand across Aljada and the wider Emirate. According to data released by the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, total trading value reached AED18.5 billion in the first quarter of 2026, compared to AED13.2 billion during the corresponding period of 2025 – a 40.7% year-on-year increase.

Aljada spans 24 million square feet and features more than 25,000 residential units, as well as extensive retail, sports, wellness, hospitality, office and education amenities. Already home to over 20,000 people, the community is located within minutes of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Al Dhaid Road and Sharjah International Airport.

About Arada

Launched in 2017 and headquartered in the UAE, Arada was created to build spaces people connect with for healthier, happier and more meaningful lives.



Arada’s scope of operation covers property development, retail, education, healthcare, fitness, wellness and hospitality.



The master developer has so far launched 11 record-breaking projects in the UAE, and has also expanded into the UK and Australia.



Arada also operates a portfolio of complementary brands and experiences, which includes large-scale gyms, F&B and retail assets, social initiatives and visitor destinations.



For more information about Arada: www.arada.com