2026 to see project launches in UAE, UK and Australia, plus handover of first homes in Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Arada registered year-on-year sales growth of 199% in the UAE during 2025, with AED17.3 billion worth of homes sold across master-planned communities and luxury developments in Dubai and Sharjah. Driven by strong demand for properties in its existing and newly announced projects, the master developer sold 5,140 homes last year, more than double the 2,171 units recorded in 2024.

Arada’s total group revenue rose by 170% to AED6.7 billion during 2025, as the company continued to expand aggressively across geographies and verticals, including hospitality, F&B, industry, entertainment, fitness and wellness. Meanwhile, group earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 174% year on year to AED1.6 billion.

Both domestically and internationally, Arada achieved an array of key milestones in 2025. Its new project launches included Dubai’s Akala, the world’s first precision wellness destination, and Sharjah’s Masaar 2 and Masaar 3 forested communities, which ranked among the fastest-selling projects in the UAE last year.

Outside the UAE, Arada expanded its operations into the UK, committing AED2.5 billion to acquire 75% of British developer Regal (now Arada London) and land an 80% stake in London’s Thameside West mixed-use development. The master developer also submitted its first applications for projects in Sydney in 2025, following its entry into the Australian market the previous year.

HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, Executive Vice Chairman of Arada, said: “Since launching Arada, our goal has been to build spaces that people connect with for healthier, happier and more meaningful lives. Our phenomenal performance in 2025 demonstrates that buyers share our vision and appreciate our track record of delivery, and we look forward to creating more projects that unleash people’s full potential over the coming years.”

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said: “We achieved extraordinary sales results in 2025, exceeding our AED15 billion target by more than 15%. In 2026, we will continue to build on this success with the launch of new projects in all our existing markets, the handover of our first homes in Dubai, the full completion of the first Masaar master plan, and the ongoing expansion of Arada’s international footprint.”

In total, Arada awarded AED12.7 billion worth of contracts last year, signing agreements for Madar Mall in Aljada, Armani Beach Residences at Palm Jumeirah, Anantara Sharjah Resort and Residences, and all awards connected with Masaar 2.

Arada’s impressive performance was aided by high levels of activity across the UAE’s wider property sector. Figures released by the Dubai Land Department show that property sales grew by 29% year-on-year in 2025 to pass AED680 billion – the highest figure ever recorded in the Emirate. Data released by the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, meanwhile, showed a 64% increase in the value of transactions to AED65.6 billion in 2025, compared with the same period a year earlier.

Arada has launched 11 projects in the UAE since its establishment in 2017, delivering over 10,000 homes. With a pipeline of existing and future projects in the UAE, the UK and Australia valued at AED130 billion, the company is developing approximately 55,000 units across its communities worldwide.

About Arada

Launched in 2017 and headquartered in the UAE, Arada was created to build spaces people connect with for healthier, happier and more meaningful lives.



Arada’s scope of operation covers property development, retail, education, healthcare, fitness, wellness and hospitality.



The master developer has so far launched 11 record-breaking projects in the UAE, and has also expanded into the UK and Australia.



Arada also operates a portfolio of complementary brands and experiences, which includes large-scale gyms, F&B and retail assets, social initiatives and visitor destinations.



For more information about Arada: www.arada.com