Construction contracts for first 6 phases to be awarded in next 3 months

First four phases at Rowdat community fully sold out

Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: Arada has launched sales at Layan, the fifth phase of its landmark Masaar 3 forest community in Sharjah. The UAE-headquartered master developer has commenced off-plan sales for 437 new villas and townhouses, with more than two thirds of units comprising three- and four-bedroom family homes.

Masaar 3 has established itself as one of the UAE’s fastest-selling suburban developments, with the first two phases launched in September 2025 selling out within mere hours of their release. Construction contracts for the first six phases of Masaar 3, including Layan, will be awarded within the next three months.

Layan will be home to a selection of two- to five-bedroom properties, all of which will include smart home systems and premium appliances as standard. Centred around a signature green spine of 100,000 trees that connects each residential district to wellness, leisure and retail facilities, Masaar 3 comprises eight gated neighbourhoods spread over a 21 million square foot master plan.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said: “We continue to see resilient investor and end-user demand for Sharjah property, and in particular at Masaar, one of the region’s most successful urban concepts. The brand’s appeal reflects strong buyer demand for wellness-led design and smart home living in sustainable, family-first environments, which is why we expect to witness significant interest in Layan’s premium villas and townhouses.”

Layan residents will enjoy access to a host of top-tier amenities, including a swimmable central lagoon pool with landscaped waterfalls, extensive jogging and cycling trails interwoven with woodland, padel and basketball courts, a dedicated gym and café, and a community hub replete with retail and F&B outlets. The community will also be home to various child-friendly attractions, such as an adventure playground and a duck pond.

Located in Sharjah’s Rowdat suburb near Arada’s original Masaar community, Tilal City and Sharjah Mosque, Masaar 3 is ideally positioned between Masaar 2 and a burgeoning education district, which is already home to two large-scale schools. It offers excellent connectivity, with direct access to Khorfakkan Road and proximity to Emirates Road (E611). Sharjah International Airport is just a 15-minute car journey away, and Dubai International Airport is only a 30-minute drive.

Sharjah’s real estate sector has seen a strong start to 2026, with 7,299 transactions valued at AED4.6 billion recorded during Ramadan – up from AED2.7 billion in the corresponding period of last year.

More than 1,500 homes have already been delivered in Arada’s first Masaar community, with the remaining 1,500 scheduled for completion by the end of this year. Masaar 2, comprising 1,997 homes – all of which sold out within three hours of launch in 2025 – is set to be completed by mid-2028.

About Arada

Launched in 2017 and headquartered in the UAE, Arada was created to build spaces people connect with for healthier, happier and more meaningful lives.



Arada’s scope of operation covers property development, retail, education, healthcare, fitness, wellness and hospitality.



The master developer has so far launched 11 record-breaking projects in the UAE, and has also expanded into the UK and Australia.



Arada also operates a portfolio of complementary brands and experiences, which includes large-scale gyms, F&B and retail assets, social initiatives and visitor destinations.



For more information about Arada: www.arada.com