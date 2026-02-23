Early-stage works, including excavation and piling activities, already under way

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Arada has awarded the main construction contract for W Residences at Dubai Harbour to UAE-headquartered Engineering Contracting Co. (LLC). All three towers of the luxury waterfront destination will be delivered under the terms of the AED1.55 billion deal.

Enabling works, including excavation and piling, at the mixed-use project have already begun, following the award of a AED51 million contract to APCC Piling & Marine Contracting.

The main construction contract will see the development of 490 luxury branded residences across three towers, plus a host of premium amenities located within a landscaped connecting podium. Valued at AED5 billion, W Residences at Dubai Harbour will feature a wide range of apartments and duplexes, including rooftop penthouses with private pools.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said: “This appointment marks a major milestone in the development of one of the UAE’s most eagerly awaited waterfront destinations. Offering luxury marina living for residents looking to experience a positive, fulfilling and active lifestyle, the striking architectural design of W Residences at Dubai Harbour will perfectly complement its surroundings while offering breathtaking views of both the Arabian Gulf and Dubai’s iconic skyline.”

Operated by Marriott International, the 40-storey LEED Silver-certified destination will include the longest infinity pool in Dubai, a 40,000-square-foot Wellfit fitness centre, a spacious residents lounge, a music recording studio, a sports simulator room, a games room, an in-house cinema, guest suites, fine dining outlets and co-working spaces.

All homes at W Residences at Dubai Harbour will feature smart technology, elegant layouts, branded kitchens and sanitaryware, high-end finishes and luxurious living areas with floor-to-ceiling windows that maximise external views. Owners will enjoy an exceptional lifestyle surrounded by iconic landmarks in the beating heart of one of the Middle East’s most sought-after seafront locales.

Ideally situated within Dubai’s newest waterfront community, W Residences at Dubai Harbour boasts captivating views of The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina and Bluewaters Island, as well as the open ocean. Developed by Shamal Holding, the Dubai Harbour master plan offers an array of high-end dining, retail and hospitality experiences, as well as a cruise terminal and world-class yachting amenities.

