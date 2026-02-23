Collaboration solidifies Pakistan’s status as a strategic global FinTech growth market

The Summit is set to be one of the largest-ever gatherings in Pakistan focused on financial innovation drawing 10,000+ participants and up to 150 sponsors and exhibitors

DIFC Innovation Hub aims to bring its global expertise, network, and thought leadership to accelerate Pakistan’s digital financial ecosystem

Dubai, UAE: DIFC Innovation Hub, the largest start-up and innovation hub in the world operating out of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), in partnership with the Pakistan Digital Authority, is launching the Pakistan FinTech Summit from 18 and 19 August 2026, positioning Pakistan as a strategic growth market within the global FinTech landscape.

The Pakistan FinTech Summit (PFS) is the first international expansion of the Dubai FinTech Summit, one of the world’s premier gatherings of Finance and FinTech leaders, organised by DIFC, the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region.

Bringing together the region’s most influential policymakers, financial institutions, technology leaders, investors, and innovators, the Pakistan FinTech Summit aims to catalyse Pakistan’s rapidly evolving digital economy and accelerate the country’s position as a regional FinTech and digital financial services hub.

His Excellency Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer, DIFC Authority, said: “We are pleased to expand the Dubai FinTech Summit to Pakistan, a rapidly emerging FinTech hub. The Pakistan FinTech Summit is a powerful reflection of DIFC’s ambition to lead the global dialogue on financial innovation and FinTech, underpinning Dubai’s commitment to enabling growth and unlocking cross-border innovation opportunities between the UAE, Pakistan, and South Asia. By lending expertise and thought leadership to such impactful gatherings, we are charting the future of finance.”

Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Federal Minister of IT and Telecommunication said, “A credible FinTech ecosystem is built on innovation, regulatory clarity, and institutional trust. Pakistan is advancing all three in a disciplined and forward-looking manner. The Pakistan FinTech Summit, organised in collaboration with DIFC, reflects a strategic partnership grounded in shared ambition and mutual confidence. DIFC’s decision to convene its flagship FinTech platform under the Pakistan brand, beyond the UAE, is a strong signal of global trust in Pakistan’s emerging digital financial ecosystem and its reform trajectory.”

As part of Pakistan’s broader Digital Nation agenda, FinTech is not a standalone sector, it is foundational economic infrastructure. By aligning sovereign digital infrastructure, responsible regulation, and cross-border capital connectivity, we are positioning Pakistan as a credible, globally integrated, and innovation-driven digital economy ready to engage regional and international partners at scale.

The event elevates Pakistan’s standing as a crucial market within the international FinTech landscape. The country has emerged as one among the leading digital finance markets in the last two years, with FinTech funding increasing to USD 52.5mn in the first half of 2025 and 450 FinTech companies raising USD 391mn in venture capital by late November 2025.

However, structural and infrastructure constraints and the dominance of cash limit progress in this market. FinTech companies therefore play a vital role in fostering trust and transitioning to digital finance and commerce by increasing access to digital finance even in rural areas, enabling financial inclusion and convenience through simplified transactions, and building awareness among consumers.

The Dubai FinTech Summit has helped position the Emirate as a top four ranked financial centre for FinTech by the Global Financial Centres Index, setting global benchmarks for technologic adoption including AI in finance and other industries.

The international expansion of the Dubai FinTech Summit in Pakistan will serve as a platform for signing of strategic agreements, investment announcements, product launches and sector-wide collaboration. Showcasing start-ups, investor programmes, roundtables and curated sessions with regulators from both countries, the Pakistan FinTech Summit aims to shape the future of digital finance in the APAC region.

Serving as a unified platform, the Pakistan FinTech Summit will bring together financial institutions, innovators, and policymakers to address shared priorities, uncover new opportunities, and drive the sector’s long-term development.

Organisations and partners wishing to participate in the event or contribute to its wider programme can contact Sharath Ravi, Assistant Vice President – Partnerships and Operations – Events, DIFC Innovation Hub, at Sharath.ravi@difc.ae or Vijay Walter, Assistant Vice President – Growth Content – Events, DIFC Innovation Hub, at vijay.walter@difc.ae .

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is the world's most advanced financial centre, shaping the global financial landscape and cementing Dubai's reputation as a leading business destination across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA).

As the region's only financial centre operating at scale across all sectors, DIFC is home to 8,844 active firms. These include 1,052 regulated firms including over 500 Wealth and Asset Management firms (including 100 hedge funds), 290 banks and capital markets firms, 135 insurance and (re)insurance companies, and 70 brokerage entities. Home to over 1,677 AI, FinTech and innovation, DIFC sets the benchmark for financial innovation and is a top four ranked FinTech hub across the world

Underpinned by a trusted, world-class legal and regulatory framework, including the region's most utilised commercial courts, DIFC ensures efficient governance and reinforces Dubai’s leadership in the digital economy. Connecting 50,200 professionals, it offers the region’s deepest pool of financial talent, serving as the gateway to MEASA for all financial players.

Beyond business, DIFC provides the complete urban experience with world-class lifestyle amenities, establishing it as a highly sought-after destination. The 17.7mn sq. ft. DIFC Zabeel District expansion which provides capacity for over 42,000 companies and a workforce of more than 125,000, DIFC is solidifying Dubai's position as a top four global financial centre. The new District will also include premium Grade A commercial office space, over 1mn sq. Ft. allocated to future technologies including the world’s largest Innovation Hub and world’s first purpose-built AI Campus, an expanded academy, residential buildings, hotels, a conference centre, and a range of retail, dining, and cultural offerings, including a first-of-its-kind art pavilion.

Anchored in integrity, DIFC is the platform for success, driving the future of finance.

About Pakistan Digital Authority

The Pakistan Digital Authority (PDA) is the national government body mandated to architect, govern, and drive Pakistan’s digital transformation through a unified, whole-of-government approach. Established under the Digital Nation Pakistan Act 2025, PDA serves as the country’s central authority for digital policy, data and AI governance, national digital infrastructure, and shared government platforms—ensuring interoperability, security, and alignment across federal, provincial, and sectoral entities. As the engine behind Pakistan’s digital future,

PDA sets the standards, builds the Digital Infrastructure, and coordinates the national ecosystem so that every ministry, province, and institution moves together toward a modern, efficient, and technology-driven Pakistan.the National Digital Masterplan.

