Partnership in Line with Objectives of UAE Food Security Strategy 2051

Abu Dhabi-UAE – Khalifa University of Science and Technology and Maple Gulf AgriTech Poultry today announced they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), establishing a framework for cooperation to develop, and advance applied research opportunities in food production, circular resource utilization, and advanced agricultural technologies in line with the UAE Food Security Strategy 2051.

The MoU was signed by Professor Bayan Sharif, Provost, Khalifa University, and Ala Jaff, CEO and Founder, Maple Gulf AgriTech Poultry. The MoU establishes a research-driven alliance to accelerate innovations in advanced agritech, resource-efficient poultry production, and local food manufacturing models.

Professor Bayan Sharif said: “We are delighted to enter into this partnership with Maple Gulf as part of our commitment to driving impactful scientific research that supports national strategic priorities. This partnership strengthens our ability to advance innovative AgriTech solutions tailored for arid environments and helps reinforce the UAE’s leadership in food security. By combining our academic expertise with Maple Gulf’s industry driven agricultural technologies, we will accelerate the development of sustainable, data driven production models that contribute to a resilient food ecosystem.”

Ala Jaff, said: “This partnership with Khalifa University marks a foundational step in building a scalable AgriTech platform aligned with the UAE Food Security Strategy 2051. Our objective is not only to produce poultry locally, but to develop resilient, resource-efficient food production systems that can be validated and scaled over the long term through Industry 4.0–enabled automation, robotics, and data-driven operational technologies.”

By combining Khalifa University’s scientific leadership with Maple Gulf’s commercial operating environment, this collaboration enables applied research that strengthens productivity, circular resource utilization, and technology-enabled smart agricultural systems under real operating conditions. This work supports the development of food production models that reinforce national resilience, encourage local manufacturing, and respond to growing demand for consistently high-quality, locally produced fresh poultry.”

Professor Fawzi Banat, Director, Food Security and Technology Center, and Professor, Chemical and Petroleum Engineering, will coordinate the project from Khalifa University, while Mr. Jaff will represent Maple Gulf.

The two partners will collaborate on a broad spectrum of research and development initiatives, including applied research and technical studies that strengthen food security systems in arid environments, alongside advancing non‑conventional water use, improved water efficiency, and circular water management models.

They will also focus on enhancing productivity through improved feed quality and feed conversion ratio (FCR) optimization, while developing biosecurity‑aware circular production frameworks that enable effective organic by‑product utilization. In addition, the partnership will explore Industry 4.0–enabled agritech systems incorporating advanced data analytics, automation, and continuous environmental monitoring, coupled with shaping farm‑to‑fork local manufacturing models aimed at reinforcing national supply chains.

The collaboration will further extend to academic engagement through student research opportunities, joint academic projects, and potential co‑authored publications that support knowledge generation and capacity building across the sector.

About Khalifa University of Science and Technology

Khalifa University of Science and Technology, the UAE’s top-ranked research-intensive institution, focuses on developing world leaders and critical thinkers in science, engineering and health science. The world-class university endeavors to be a catalyst to the growth of Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s rapidly developing knowledge economy as an education destination of choice and a global leader among widely acknowledged international universities.

About Maple Gulf Agricultural Technology Poultry

Maple Gulf Agricultural Technology Poultry is a Canadian, UAE-based AgriTech company developing and operating a commercial-scale poultry production platform integrating advanced agricultural technologies, circular resource utilization, and Industry 4.0 manufacturing principles, aligned with the UAE Food Security Vision 2051.