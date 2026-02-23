The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn” is advancing the development of infrastructure and utilities project for Phase 1 of Al Suwaiq Industrial City in Al Batinah North Governorate. The project is currently in the stage of technical and financial evaluation of the bids submitted by participating companies, with construction scheduled to commence during 2026.

Hamood Al Balushi, Assistant Director General of Al Suwaiq Industrial City, said that Phase 1 development covers an area of five million sqm and comprises the construction of internal roads, water, electricity, and sewage networks, as well as other essential infrastructure and facilities. The tender also includes establishing several greenhouse units for the implementation of advanced agri-tech solutions, with the aim of supporting food security and promoting agricultural investments alongside related industries.

Al Balushi highlighted that, despite the city still being in its infrastructure preparation phase, Al Suwaiq Industrial City received more than 14 investment applications in 2025 across diverse sectors, including food, marble, plastics, and building materials. Two of these projects have already been localised, covering a total area exceeding 6,800 sqm with a combined investment value touching RO 400,000. The city’s management continues to review the remaining applications in preparation for their localisation in the upcoming phase.

He added that Madayn offers exceptional incentives to investors in Al Suwaiq Industrial City, including a two-year rental exemption, followed by a 50% rent reduction for the subsequent three years. These incentives aim to position Al Suwaiq Industrial City as an attractive destination for local and foreign investments, particularly given the availability of modern infrastructure and streamlined government services provided by Madayn.

It is worthwhile to mention that Madayn has conducted studies to identify investment opportunities aligned with the economic diversification strategy and Oman Vision 2040. Al Suwaiq Industrial City aims at attracting quality investments in key sectors, including petrochemicals, food sector, modern agriculture, energy and supporting technologies, recycling and environmental industries, light and medium industries, pharmaceuticals, technology and innovation, heavy industries, and logistics.

Al Suwaiq Industrial City stands as a key addition to the Sultanate of Oman’s network of industrial cities, offering attractive investment opportunities, competitive incentives, and advanced infrastructure. The city will generate both direct and indirect job opportunities, empower entrepreneurs to launch innovative projects, and support the growth of non-oil revenues.