Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Arabsat, the leading satellite operator in the Arab world, and Aldoria, a pioneering space situational awareness company, announced at LEAP 2024, the world's most attended tech event (Saudi Arabia), the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on enhancing space safety and security.

This MoU is one of the fruitful outcomes of the 1st Space Debris Conference in Saudi Arabia held in Riyadh on February 11-12 and organized by the Saudi Space Agency. The Agency, represented by its Sector Head of Space Services, Eng. Kamal Alharbi, is fostering the development of the space economy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and supports the development of capacity and know-how in space situational awareness for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Middle East.

Arabsat, a global leader in satellite operations and the foremost provider of satellite services in the Arab world, excels in delivering a comprehensive range of solutions. From full spectrum TV and radio broadcasting to telecommunications, broadband, advanced data transmission networks, and a variety of satellite ecosystem services, Arabsat offers a seamless integration of multi-channel communication services. Additionally, they provide internet services tailored to the needs of government and commercial entities across the MENA region.

This MoU sets the stage for expanded collaboration on key strategic initiatives and potential ventures. Under this agreement, Aldoria would provide its advanced space solution to Arabsat and its member countries, enhancing their capabilities in safeguarding space assets. Furthermore, the partnership includes plans for the establishment of one of Aldoria's sensor systems in an Arabsat member country, further strengthening space security measures in the region.

“We are particularly enthusiastic about harnessing Aldoria's advanced solution, given their proven track record of providing offerings to renowned satellite operators. This partnership reinforces our capability to uphold service delivery to our customers worldwide.” asserted Alhamedi Alanezi, CEO & President of Arabsat.

Romain Lucken, CEO of Aldoria added “The leadership shown by Saudi Arabia and the broader MENA region in prioritizing space safety and sustainability is remarkable. We take pride in consistently delivering our services to leading providers globally, affirming the strong market demand and our dedication to supporting industry leaders.”

About The Saudi Space Agency

In the context of the Kingdom's commitment to enhancing its position as a leading country in the space sector, the Saudi Space Agency emerges as a fundamental pillar of this vision. Focused on supporting economic growth, encouraging innovation, and scientific research, the agency is making steady progress towards achieving its ambitious goals. Through key initiatives that include specialized training programs to prepare Saudi astronauts, as well as building international strategic partnerships and developing a local space industry capable of supporting economic diversification and ensuring its sustainability. These efforts highlight the Saudi Space Agency's commitment to inspiring future generations and paving the way for them to make international contributions to the Kingdom's future within the global scientific community.

About Arabsat

Established in 1976, Arabsat is an initiative launched by 21 Arab countries and is wholly owned by the Arab League. It is considered the first provider of satellite services in the Arab world and enjoys an advanced position among satellite operators globally.

Thanks to a fleet of 8 satellites, equipped with state-of-the-art technologies.

Arabsat provides satellite and Internet broadcast services for more than 260 encrypted television networks and HD channels. It provides its services through advanced technologies, ensuring the highest quality to over 650 TV channels and more than 245 radio stations, reaching tens of millions of households in more than 100 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Central Asia. These channels and stations are followed by more than 300 million viewers in 21 Arab countries.

Arabsat seeks to empower itself as the world’s best satellite operator. To do so, it follows an approach based on passion, stimulating innovation, and developing partnerships with the most prestigious satellite companies worldwide. This approach enabled Arabsat to acquire Hellasat, the most prominent satellite company in Southeastern Europe. In addition, Arabsat signed agreements with value-added services integration and advanced technology companies, which paved the way to launch Badr 8, the latest seventh generation satellite in its fleet. Furthermore, Arabsat aspires to launch more satellites equipped with optical communications technologies, which represent a real addition to the Arab satellite communications ecosystem.

About Aldoria

Aldoria collects, processes, and leverages space situational awareness data to protect critical assets in space. By actively monitoring space debris, satellites, and derelicts, Aldoria helps operators and space agencies proactively avoid threats and adjust orbital paths.

