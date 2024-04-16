Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – MC2 (known as “Second Milling Company”), a privately owned innovative Saudi flour and feed milling company with the largest milling capacity in the Kingdom, has rebranded to Arabian Mills (the

Company”). This marks a significant milestone in the Company’s evolution and growth and reflects its dedication to catering to the ever-changing needs of its customers and its unwavering commitment to food safety and security in the Kingdom.

The rebranding to Arabian Mills comes at a pivotal time for the Company. It is expanding into exciting new product types to satisfy discerning customer requirements and is further enhancing its operations to meet the growing demand for flour and animal feed across the Kingdom underpinned by healthy population growth, tourism boom, and the evolution and development of the Kingdom’s livestock farming and foodservice sector.

Ajlan Alajlan, Chairman, Arabian Mills, said: “For nearly 50 years, under its various names and legal structures, Arabian Mills has played a pivotal role in supporting the Kingdom's food security initiatives and fostering the growth of the agricultural and food services industry. Under the Arabian Mills brand, we are reaffirming our deep roots in the Kingdom while reemphasizing our enduring dedication to innovation and contribution to the food and livestock farming sectors.

“As we look to the future, we are excited to build upon our rich heritage and leverage our expertise to address the evolving needs of the Kingdom’s food and livestock farming sectors. Our mission remains steadfast: to contribute to the prosperity and sustainability of the Kingdom's food supply chain while upholding the highest standards of quality and safety. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Kingdom’s esteemed leadership and visionary government for providing us with the infrastructure, reforms, policies, and key economic enablers to help take our Company from success to success.”

Rohit Chugh, Chief Executive Officer, Arabian Mills, said: “As our business continues to scale and evolve, we are excited to unveil our new brand identity and showcase the evolution of Arabian Mills as a true milling industry champion. Our refreshed identity will enable us to unlock greater potential as a premier Saudi producer of high-quality staple wheat products and derivatives while adhering to international standards, maintaining high nutritious value across all our products, and satisfying a variety of taste palates and livestock farming needs. We are also doubling down our efforts to further enhance our operations and customer experience.

We take our role as a key contributor to the Kingdom’s food security and safety endeavors very seriously and we are reaffirming our unwavering commitment to helping the Kingdom achieve its goals while contributing to the health and well-being of its population.

Together with the rest of the management team, I look forward to taking Arabian Mills to new heights and continuing to build on more than four decades of success,” CEO Rohit Chugh added.

With its headquarters in Riyadh, Arabian Mills operates three milling plants across the Kingdom, including Riyadh, Hail and Jazan, collectively enabling the Company to boast the largest wheat milling capacity in the Kingdom and serving all key regions. Through its state-of-the-art milling facilities, equipped with advanced technology and machinery, the Company produces various types of flour and feed to serve diverse markets and industries while maintaining industry-leading quality. Among its notable products are all-purpose flour, bakeries flour, whole wheat flour, chapati flour, pizza flour, vitamin D all-purpose flour, and vitamin D whole wheat flour. Arabian Mills also caters to the livestock farming industry, with its quality animal feeds including, livestock fattener, lamb feed, foal feed, horse feed, poultry feed including layer, breeder, and broiler feeds, among other products. The Company also produces bran for both nutritional consumption and as animal feed.

In 2023 Arabian Mills revamped its flour brand to “Finah” and launched “Kamil” as the new brand name for its animal feed. It is also investing in producing and selling products to fast-growing and highly demanded food categories such as ready flour mixes, pasta, and gluten-free options, with the aspiration of making its Finah brand a staple in every home and restaurant kitchen across the Kingdom.

For more information, please visit Arabian Mill’s new website at www.arabianmills.com.

About Arabian Mills

Arabian Mills is one of the leading flour and animal feed milling companies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. With its headquarters in Riyadh, the Company is dedicated to supporting the food security and safety goals of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. With a legacy spanning nearly 50 years, Arabian Mills is committed to innovation, excellence, and sustainability in the food and livestock farming sectors. Through its state-of-the-art milling facilities and comprehensive range of products, the Arabian Mills brand remain synonymous with quality and trust and is at the forefront of industry advancements, driving positive change for the benefit of its customers and the wider community.

Media contact