Dubai, UAE – Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC), the exclusive distributor for Nissan, INFINITI, and Renault in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, calls on the community to join a positive and impactful breast cancer awareness campaign, #DriveToZero. With about 1 in 8 women expected to develop breast cancer in her lifetime, AAC encourages everyone to commit to at least 1 of 8 specially curated activities aimed at raising awareness, promoting early detection, and fostering overall wellness.

Breast cancer remains a significant health concern for women, but early detection can lead to a survival rate of 98%. With this in mind, AAC’s #DriveToZero campaign focuses on empowering the community to prioritize health and work towards a future where breast cancer is less prevalent.

“We are committed to community well-being and sustainability. In collaboration with our medical partner, Dubai London Hospital (DLH), we have created eight accessible activities that promote health and encourage valuable conversations about breast cancer prevention. We are thankful for the support of our wellness partners who will contribute their time and resources to our initiative, and we invite everyone to get involved by visiting www.drivenforward.ae,” says Hussam Baghdadi, Senior Director, AW Rostamani Group’s Arabian Automobiles Company.

Join us for 1 of 8 activities to drive closer to beating breast cancer.

Listen and Learn:

From October 7 to 11, tune in to Virgin Radio’s The Kris Fade Show as they announce the campaign and THE VIIBE with Maz Hakim and the Maz Hakim Podcast as experts and advocates share their personal stories and insights into the importance of early detection. Interviews and sound bites will be available on the drivenforward.ae website.

Spread Awareness:

We paint the town pink. On Friday, October 11, wear pink and share your photos on social media, including the link (drivenforward.ae) to register for a free clinical breast examination with an expert at Dubai London Hospital. One in eight registrants will receive a complementary pick-up and drop-off service to their check-up.

Get Checked:

Routine screenings can save lives. AAC encourages women to take advantage of free clinical breast examination offered by DLH Group at convenient locations including Nakheel Mall, Dubai Festival Mall, The Villa Centro in Dubail and, and Umm Suqeim 2.

Miles for Mammogram:

Women over 40 are encouraged to schedule routine mammograms. Women who own any Arabian Automobiles vehicle that have driven over 40,000 kilometers can share a picture of their speedometer on social media and tag @nissandxb, @infinitidxb or @renaultdxb according to their car brand and @dubailondonhospital for a chance to win a free mammogram.

Eat Well:

Proper nutrition plays a key role in maintaining a healthy weight and reducing cancer risk. On October 18, Dubai London Hospital’s Clinical Dietician, Dr. Dana Al Hamwi, will host a talk on gut health, followed by a Thermomix Middle East workshop on preparing cancer-preventing and fighting meals, without using ultra-processed foods. The event will take place at the Arabian Automobiles Head Office.

Pause:

Yoga and meditation are complementary mind–body therapies that may help people avoid and manage cancer symptoms or adverse effects of treatments and improve their quality of life. On October 19, AAC’s meditation partner, lululemon Middle East will host a Yoga, Breathwork and Sound Meditation led by teachers George and Mela at the Renault Showroom, SZR. This session offers the chance to bring awareness to one’s overall well-being and the importance of being present.

The Power of Sleep:

Sleep is the body’s silent superpower. On October 19 at the Renault Showroom, SZR, Dubai London Hospital’s Specialist Neurologist, Dr. Nooshin Yamani, will share insights on improving sleep habits and its role in reducing cancer risk and Dr. Namrata Jadhav, Specialist Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, will tackle the importance of early detection.

Get Active:

Physical activity builds mental resilience and promotes overall health. Wellfit is hosting classes, open for all levels, to help ignite your fitness journey. Stay tuned for more details.

Commit to Awareness and Action

Arabian Automobiles Company encourages the community to engage in at least one of these activities throughout October. Participants of in-person events will receive a special token from Zoya Stones, AAC’s gifting partner, featuring products crafted from gemstones known for their healing properties.

Together, we can take meaningful steps to raise awareness, encourage early detection, and drive towards beating breast cancer.

For more details or to register for events, visit drivenforward.ae.

