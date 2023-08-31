Dubai, UAE: Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC), the flagship company of the AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for Nissan, INFINITI and Renault in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Tabby, the MENA region’s leading payments and shopping app. This collaboration aims to revolutionize the after-sales services experience for customers, offering enhanced convenience and flexibility when it comes to vehicle maintenance and repair cost.

By integrating Tabby’s platform into the AAC process, customers will have the opportunity to manage their vehicle maintenance and repair expenses towards purchase of service contracts, insurance products and further added value offers. They will have the option to split their payments into four interest-free instalments for greater ease and be able to manage their budgets without straining their wallets.

Commenting on the partnership, Salah Yamout, COO at Arabian Automobiles, said "As a customer-centric organization, AAC has always been committed to delivering exceptional services throughout the entire vehicle ownership journey. Through its collaboration with Tabby, AAC is taking another significant stride in enhancing customer fulfillment and assurance by enabling fee-free payment processing, ensuring a seamless experience for its customers.”

Zain Khan, Director of Business at Tabby, added: ”We are delighted to combine the flexibility of our offering with the reliability of Arabian Automobiles. This partnership marks the start of a whole new level of convenience and affordability in the auto servicing sector, empowering every driver to navigate their financial journey with confidence.”

Arabian Automobiles and Tabby are confident that this partnership represents a significant milestone in the continued growth of both organizations, setting new industry standards and enhancing overall customer satisfaction. Customers can visit any of the service centre facilities across Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates for further details.

About Arabian Automobiles Company

Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC) is the flagship company of AW Rostamani Group. With over 50+ years in the business, AAC is one of the leading automotive dealers in the GCC and exclusive distributor for Nissan, INFINITI and Renault vehicles in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Arabian Automobiles is looking back on 50+ years of excellence and passion, and forging ahead with its vision to enrich customer lives and remain the trusted automotive brand of choice.

Arabian Automobiles became the first automotive company in the UAE to be awarded the prestigious ‘Dubai Quality Gold Award’ by Dubai Economy in May 2017. In the same year, INFINITI won ‘Best Performing Brand’ in the automotive category of the Dubai Service Excellence Scheme; an accolade previously won by Nissan in 2016 and Renault in 2015. In 2015, Arabian Automobiles received the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum business award for most outstanding performance and in 2013 it became the first private company in the UAE to be inducted into the prestigious Palladium Balanced Scorecard Hall of Fame for strategy execution. Arabian Automobiles Company is currently the holder of Nissan Motor Company’s ‘Global Nissan Aftersales Award and is the only Nissan distributor to have won the award for a total of 21 times with 10 consecutive wins between 2007 and 2016.

Across its Dubai and Northern Emirates network, Arabian Automobiles operates:

New vehicle sales showrooms: 9 Nissan, 4 INFINITI and 2 Renault

6 pre-owned car showrooms

Central Logistics Centre at Dubai Industrial City

Service centres: 10 Nissan, 4 INFINITI, and 3 Renault

60-minute Express Service

9 spare parts outlets

Arabian Automobiles is ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certified

About Tabby

Tabby creates financial freedom in the way people shop, earn and save by reshaping their relationship with money. Over 5 million active users choose Tabby to stay in control of their spending and make the most out of their money.

Over 20,000 global brands and small businesses, including H&M, Adidas, IKEA, SHEIN, noon, and Bloomingdale’s use Tabby’s technology to accelerate growth and gain loyal customers by offering flexible payments online and in stores. Tabby is active in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Kuwait, and is valued at $660 million in its latest round of funding from Sequoia Capital India, STV, PayPal Ventures, Mubadala Investment Capital, Arbor Ventures, and Endeavor Catalyst.