UAE: The AR Lab, a leading innovator in Augmented Reality (AR), has partnered with Snapchat, to offer a unique augmented reality-enhanced Iftar experience. Developed for Snap’s key partners and stakeholders as a Ramadan gift, the carefully curated box combines pioneering AR technology with Ramadan traditions, offering an unforgettable experience for the Holy Month.

The exquisitely designed package features a striking crescent-shaped die-cut, revealing a beautifully designed yellow plate, inspired by the Snap branding and adorned with the iconic Snap Ghost logo. Alongside the plate, the box includes a printed ‘Snapcode’, inviting recipients to scan and unlock Snapchat’s exclusive marker technology. Further enhancing the memorable unboxing experience, when pointing the camera at the Snap plate’, three traditional Ramadan dishes appear virtually using AR. Brought to life on a personalised table mat, a description of each dish will also be visible, providing inspiration while honouring traditional Iftar experiences. e

Wissam Jomaa, CEO & Founder, The AR Lab said: “We are proud to announce our latest collaboration with the leading connectivity platform, Snapchat, aimed at offering an exclusive AR-driven ‘IftAR’ experience to its stakeholders and partners. This unique project highlights the potential of advanced technologies, such as AR, to create meaningful and highly engaging experiences. The groundbreaking initiative, while underscoring Ramadan’s spirit of unity, also reflects our long-standing commitment to making technology a part of everyday life, for enhanced ease, convenience and leisure.”

Karim Refaat, Business Marketing Manager, Snap Inc., said: “We are thrilled to partner with The AR Lab to bring this innovative ‘IftAR’ experience to life. As the leading platform of choice for GCC locals to stay connected, Snap is deeply rooted in the region’s culture, and we take pride in blending cherished traditions with cutting-edge technology.” He added, “Through this initiative, we wanted to honor the sacred traditions of the holy month, while showcasing the power of our pioneering AR technology to create more meaningful and immersive experiences. Just as we enable brands to connect authentically with their audiences, this gift is our way of showing appreciation to our valued partners in a way that is both innovative, and culturally relevant.”

The Ramadan 2025 ‘IftAR’ experience from the AR Lab and Snap highlights how technology can bridge the gap between tradition and modernity to create unforgettable memories. It further underscores the role of collaboration in driving innovation for all stakeholders

About Snap Inc.

Snap is a technology company. We believe the camera presents the greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. Snap contributes to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. The Company’s three core products are Snapchat, a visual messaging app that enhances your relationships with friends, family, and the world; Lens Studio, an augmented reality platform that powers AR across Snapchat and other services; and its AR glasses, Spectacles.

