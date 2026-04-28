Aqaba, Jordan — Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT), the preferred gateway to Jordan, the Levant, and beyond, has celebrated Global Safety Day 2026 alongside APM Terminals ports worldwide, reaffirming its commitment to ensuring safety as a core operation and cultural priority across all aspects of its business.

Held under this year’s theme, “We Are Safer Together,” the event brought together employees, leadership, and community representatives for a series of initiatives designed to strengthen awareness, accountability, and engagement around health, safety, security, and environment (HSSE).

The day began with opening remarks by Harald Nijhof, Chief Executive Officer of ACT, and Feras Altaweil, Head of HSSE, followed by a range of interactive sessions and on-ground activities focused on reinforcing safe workplace practices. These included a Safety Culture Sharing session, an HSSE Capabilities Showcase, and a Chronic Diseases Awareness session delivered in collaboration with medical professionals. Operational teams also participated in Gemba Walks and Dojo sessions, reinforcing real-time safety practices and strengthening leadership visibility across the terminal.

Extending its safety commitment beyond its workforce, ACT also welcomed students from Aqaba International School for a dedicated safety awareness visit aimed at introducing younger generations to the importance of workplace safety and responsible operational practices. The students were given firsthand exposure to port operations while learning about health and safety principles in a real-world setting.

The program also features a site-wide cleaning initiative and concluded with a Safety Essentials Quiz, encouraging participation and reinforcing key safety principles.

Commenting on the occasion, Harald Nijhof said, “At ACT, safety is embedded in every decision we make. Global Safety Day is an important opportunity to reinforce that safety leadership requires continuous learning, accountability, and a culture where every individual feels empowered to speak up and act responsibly. As part of APM Terminals’ global network, we remain committed to building a safer, smarter, and more sustainable operation that reflects international best practices.”

Global Safety Day reflects ACT’s ongoing commitment to operational excellence, employee wellbeing, and the adoption of global best practices. Through its alignment with APM Terminals’ international safety framework, ACT continues to strengthen its position as a safer, more resilient, and future-ready port operator.