Apparel Group, a globally acclaimed fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate, has once again made headline-worthy strides. In addition to launching 49 new stores across the Middle East and India during August and September, the company has celebrated numerous significant partnerships, milestones, and accolades.

Store Launches & Highlights:

7 Beverly Hills Polo Club stores commenced its journey in several key markets including Sharjah, UAE, Jeddah, Jizan in KSA, Kuwait, and Ranchi, Kochi, Pune, in India.

24 Leading brands such as Calvin Klein, Crocs, Aeropostale, Forest Essentials, Havaianas, Levi’s, R&B, Rituals, Steve Madden, Inglot, Skechers, Birkenstock, Tommy Hilfiger, Dune London, Coldstone Creamery, and others expanded their footprint in premium locales in the Middle East & India

September featured the emergence of 4 brands including Bath & Body Works, ALDO Accessories, Inglot and Beverly Hills Polo Club in Pune’s Phoenix Mall of the Millennium, India.

Tim Hortons' Milestone: Celebrating the launch of its 300th store across GCC and India, Tim Hortons continues to brew delightful experiences for its customers.

Introducing Babies & More: The grand debut of Babies & More at The Warehouse, Kuwait, solidifies Apparel Group’s commitment to offering holistic solutions to consumers, including new parents.

Pivotal Strategic Collaborations:

Firehouse Subs Expansion: In an ambitious move, Apparel Group has penned an exclusive deal with Firehouse Subs aiming to roll out over 100 restaurants across UAE and Oman in the next decade

Multi-Brand Licensing with Marquee: Apparel Group has sealed a multi-brand agreement with Marquee Brands, integrating brands like BCBG, Ben Sherman, Bruno Magli, Sur la table, and Martha Stewart within its portfolio across the GCC and India.

Forever New in Middle East: A joint venture with the distinguished womenswear brand, Forever New, promises a unique blend of global fashion insights tailored to local preferences.

Awards and Accolades:

Best Retail and E-commerce Brand 2023: At the India-Gulf Business Summit, the group received recognition under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan.

Excellence in Regional Retail: The Khaleej Times i3 Summit bestowed Apparel Group with an award for its outstanding contributions to regional retail.

Brandon Hall Awards for Human Capital Management: The group was celebrated for its innovative approach in implementing a learning experience platform and for its advancements in succession and career management.

Superbrand Awards 2023: 10 distinct brands under the Apparel Group umbrella, spanning sectors such as fashion, footwear, and F&B, have been honored with the esteemed Superbrand Status.

Mr. Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, remarked on the achievements: "Our continuous growth reflects our dedication to innovation, collaboration, and connecting deeply with our diverse customer base. We're more than expanding – we're evolving and resonating with the changing global landscape."

For an in-depth exploration of Apparel Group's brands, strategic partnerships, and visionary endeavors, please visit https://apparelglobal.com/en/

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a leading powerhouse in the fashion and lifestyle industry residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to Millions of eager shoppers through its 2100+ retail stores and 80+ brands on all platforms while employing over 20,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Egypt. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

https://apparelglobal.com/en/