In a strategic move that underscores its dominant position in the retail sector, Apparel Group is excited to announce the extension of its partnership with Crocs, bringing the iconic brand under its wing in Kuwait. This development enriches Apparel Group's robust portfolio, marking a significant expansion in the GCC where it already operates 88 Crocs stores.

With the inclusion of Kuwait, Apparel Group now boasts a total of 96 Crocs stores across the Gulf region, reinforcing its commitment to bringing leading international brands closer to its customers. The Kuwait expansion encompasses eight prime locations: 360 Mall, Marina Mall, Liwan Mall, The Avenues, Alkout Mall, Assima Mall, Khiran Mall, and Mubarakiya, enhancing the retail experience for Crocs enthusiasts in the country.

Apparel Group and Crocs have celebrated numerous milestones together, highlighting the success and vibrancy of their partnership across the GCC. Under the visionary leadership of Apparel Group, Crocs was awarded the prestigious Superbrand status at the Superbrands Award 2023, affirming its exceptional brand strength and consumer preference in the region. Leveraging its deep understanding of regional tastes and cultural specifics, Apparel Group is confident in rolling out a tailored strategy that has already seen success across the GCC. With Apparel Group's expertise in navigating diverse markets, Crocs introduces exclusive collections that resonate with the preferences and cultural nuances of each locality. This approach, which includes collaboration with brand local ambassadors to ensure authenticity and engagement, has not only reinforced Crocs' market position but also underscored Apparel Group's capability in fostering brand growth and ensuring relevance. As this partnership extends to Kuwait, Apparel Group is set to utilize this strategic insight to drive Crocs' growth and innovation in the new market.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, expressed his enthusiasm about the expansion: "Our journey with Crocs across the GCC has been a remarkable testament to our shared vision of delivering exceptional quality and comfort. Extending this successful partnership to Kuwait is not just an expansion; it's a celebration of the strength and dynamism of our collaboration, which has already led to significant achievements and a strong market presence throughout the region. Crocs has become a pivotal part of our diverse brand portfolio, and this new chapter in Kuwait underscores our commitment to innovation and leadership in the retail sector. By adapting our proven strategies to meet the unique needs and preferences of the Kuwaiti market, we are confident that this move will further enhance our offerings and open up even more opportunities for growth and success."

This expansion is expected to set new benchmarks in the retail sector, offering an enhanced shopping experience to customers in Kuwait and reinforcing Apparel Group's position as a retail powerhouse in the GCC.

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2100+ retail stores and 85+ brands on all platforms while employing over 20,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

https://apparelglobal.com/en/

ABOUT CROCS

“Crocs, Inc. is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for men, women and children. Crocs offers a broad portfolio of all-season products, while remaining true to its core molded footwear heritage. All Crocs™ shoes feature Croslite™ material, a proprietary, revolutionary technology that gives each pair of shoes the soft, comfortable, lightweight and non-marking qualities that Crocs fans know and love. Since its inception in 2002, Crocs has sold more than 350 million pairs of shoes in more than 90 countries around the world.”

In 2023, Crocs declares that expressing yourself and being comfortable are not mutually exclusive. To learn more about Crocs or our global Come As You Are TM campaign, please visit crocsgulf.com or follow @Crocs_middleeast on Facebook and Instagram.