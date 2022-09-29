The latest LC WAIKIKI store covers an area of 13,000 square feet and aims to provide its customers with a truly enjoyable and convenient experience as they shop from the global brand's vast collection. The brand is known for keeping up with the latest fashion trends in terms of design, colors, and premium quality.

Mr. Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group said,” Apparel Group is delighted to open LC Waikiki’s new store and further expand its strong retail footprint as part of its commitment to providing an elevated shopping experience to our loyal customers.”

LC Waikiki offers a dynamic range of accessible yet stylish clothing to cater to emerging trends. Their growing distribution and market coverage are accompanied by a distinctive strategy to provide high-quality clothes at a great value. The brand places great emphasis on customer satisfaction and strives to serve each of its customer segments with unparalleled levels of service.

About Apparel Group

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2010 retail stores and 78 brands on all platforms while employing over 17,300 multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary, Pakistan, Egypt, and the Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omnichannel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyle such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

About LC WAIKIKI

Established in 1988 and operating in Turkey under the roof of LC Waikiki Magazacilik since 1997, LC Waikiki dresses the World with its “Everyone deserves to dress well” mission and “accessible fashion” mentality. LC Waikiki maintains its journey of expansion from over 34 years both domestically and internationally. Turkey’s global brand, LC Waikiki continues its operations with over 50,000 employees at more than 1250 stores across 54 countries including 38 plus stores in GCC today.

