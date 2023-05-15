Membership enables APICORP to access and contribute to ICMA’s knowledge-sharing platforms and vast global network

Saudi Arabia - The Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (APICORP), an energy-focused multilateral financial institution, announces a major milestone by becoming a full member of the International Capital Market Association (ICMA), a leading trade association of the securities market.

The membership reinforces APICORP’s position as a trusted debt issuer and enables it to play an active role in shaping the future of capital markets through ICMA’s various professional committees and working groups. In addition to voting rights in ICMA’s annual general assembly, the membership also enables APICORP to access and contribute to ICMA’s knowledge-sharing platforms and vast global network.

Dr. Yasser Gado, Treasurer of APICORP, said: "Becoming a full member of the International Capital Market Association is a significant milestone for APICORP, and we look forward to supporting its mission of promoting trusted, resilient, and well-functioning global debt securities markets, which are essential to fund sustainable economic growth and development.”

ICMA is the trade association for the international capital market with over 600 member firms from 66 jurisdictions globally, including issuers, banks, asset managers, central banks, infrastructure providers and law firms. Underpinned by a focus on sustainable finance and fintech, it performs a crucial central role in the market by providing industry-driven standards and recommendations for issuance, trading and settlement in international fixed income and related instruments. It also liaises closely with regulatory and governmental authorities, both at the national and supranational level, to help ensure that financial regulation promotes the efficiency and cost effectiveness of the capital market.