Abu Dhabi, UAE: Anghami Inc. (“Anghami”) (NASDAQ: ANGH), the leading music and entertainment streaming platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has partnered with WAJEEZ to add thousands of audible book summaries to its unrivaled selection of audio content, marking a major expansion to its portfolio.

A leading platform in the MENA region for short Arabic content, WAJEEZ is committed to delivering high quality and entertaining audible insights to fit the fast paced lifestyles of Arab audiences around the world. Anghami’s long-term strategic partnership with WAJEEZ cements its commitment to enrich its user experience by creating and promoting world-class Arabic content, while diversifying its offering to give people more of what they want. Anghami users can now access the biggest library of non-fiction book and novel summaries from WAJEEZ’s extensive catalog, including 3,500 audio summaries of popular and highly notable local, regional, and international books. The extended features are now available as an add-on subscription within Anghami’s platform.

“The art of storytelling is a historic, cultural cornerstone in the Arab world. Our partnership with fast-growing startups like WAJEEZ marks a defining chapter for us as we collectively aim to leverage the full potential of audio content,” said Elie Habib, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Anghami. “This collaboration is testament to our commitment to continuously refresh our proposition with unique features, while enabling our 72 million-plus users to easily access the most comprehensive selection of content in one place. We will continue to enrich our community with new ways to experience distinctive content, explore new creators, and expand their world.”

Catering to an expansive regional audience, WAJEEZ is a leading MENA based platform that enables users to read or listen to specially curated summaries of books & novels & podcasts in Arabic. All content spans just 15 minutes or less, presented in a fun, engaging, and interesting manner and can now be streamed through Anghami.

Commenting on the agreement, Rami Abu Jbara, Chief Content Officer and Co-founder of WAJEEZ, said: “Our partnership with Anghami, the region’s leading streaming platform, reinforces our vision to spread culture and knowledge on the widest possible scale in the Arab world, because we believe that the knowledge gained from reading constitutes awareness, which is a fundamental pillar for the renaissance, advancement and civilization of people.”

The announcement is part of Anghami’s ongoing commitment to provide its users around the world with the best experience and to lead on Arabic content, showcasing top Arab talent and celebrating the region’s vibrant storytelling scene on a global stage.

About Anghami Inc.

The first, most established and fastest-growing music technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa region, Anghami is the go-to destination for Arabic and International music and entertainment, creating artists, and connecting people. With its extensive ecosystem of music, podcasts, events and more, Anghami provides the tools for anyone to create, curate and share their voice with the world.

Launched in 2012, Anghami was the first music-streaming platform in MENA to digitize the region’s music. Today, it has the largest catalog comprising 72 million songs and licensed content from leading Arabic labels, independent artists, and distributors, available for 75 million registered users. Anghami has established 40+ Telco partnerships to facilitate subscriptions and customer acquisitions, in parallel to building long-term relationships with and featuring music from major music labels including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group and the Merlin Network and is constantly licensing and producing new and original content. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Anghami has offices in Beirut, Dubai, Cairo, and Riyadh and operates in 16 countries across MENA and has recently expanded into the US and Canada, with Europe in the pipeline. It is the only service available in English, Arabic and French, and remains close to its customer base, not only thanks to its pan-regional presence but also via the 56 million user data points it generates every day.

About Wajeez

A leading platform in the MENA region for short Arabic content. With more than 3,500 non-fiction book summaries, and dramatic summaries of more than 100 literary books, in addition to summaries of thousands of podcast episodes, WAJEEZ is the largest Arabic library of short knowledge and self-development content. WAJEEZ platform has become a destination for millions of users wishing to develop their skills, increase their knowledge, and educate themselves in the simplest and most enjoyable way.

Since its launch in early 2021, the number of subscribers to WAJEEZ platform has reached about 4 million users, half of them are active users, and the number of subscribers is growing rapidly and significantly. And because WAJEEZ platform aims primarily to spread knowledge and culture, and to publish content that enables Arab youth to develop their skills and increase their knowledge, the platform provides free and paid services to subscribers that help them hone their skills and bring out the best of their energies and capabilities. In order to maximize its value, WAJEEZ offers a variety of content in many areas such as: self-development, management and entrepreneurship, finance and economy, family and childhood, health and lifestyle, religions and spirituality, philosophy, biographies and memoirs, history, politics and media, science and technology, arts and Literature, psychology, and others. In addition, WAJEEZ platform provides an integrated service for companies wishing to develop the skills of their employees and invest in them, through subscriptions and special services for companies and institutions.

