Known as Saudi Arabia’s hip-hop pioneer, Qusai releases soundtrack inspired by “Black Adam”

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Anghami announces a partnership with one of Saudi Arabia’s musical revolutionaries, Qusai Kheder, to release a re-imagined Arabic cover of “Unleash the Beast” “أطلق “الوحش, inspired by “Black Adam”, the first-ever feature film to explore the story of the DC Super Hero starring Dwayne Johnson.

Qusai – who found fame with hits such as Alhayat, Yalla and Omm El Dunia – unleashed his full potential and expanded on the main soundtrack cover, producing an Avant-pop-rap piece with traditional Arabic influences. The Saudi rapper’s inclusion in this film proves how Anghami aims to expand its footprint in the music and entertainment ecosystem while showcasing the richness of Arabic music in the region.

According to the Head of Production at Anghami, Kamil Abi Khalil “When it comes to the international music scene, a lot of the western songs are influenced by Middle Eastern tunes. The region is filled with creativity and originality and as an entertainment platform, we are committed to shine a global spotlight on the Arabic artist community in the region and help them make noise, so people from all over the world can experience and enjoy their music.”

He continued, “Through meaningful partnerships with global leaders, we are confident that not only are we able to provide unique experiences to our audiences but also offer opportunities that empower Arab youth to create and connect with the world.”

Anghami continues to evolve its offering as part of its commitment to providing an unparalleled user experience, driven by technology, to maintain and bolster its position as the leading music and entertainment streaming platform in the region.

Download the app here: www.anghami.com.

-Ends-

About Anghami Inc.

The first, most-established and fastest-growing music technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa region, Anghami is the go-to destination for Arabic and international music, podcasts and entertainment. With an extensive ecosystem of music, podcasts, events and more, Anghami provides the tools for anyone to create, curate and share their voice with the world.

Launched in 2012, Anghami was the first music-streaming platform in MENA to digitize the region’s music. Today, it has the largest catalog comprising 72 million songs and licensed content from leading Arabic labels, independent artists and distributors, available for 75 million registered users.

Anghami has established 40+ telco partnerships to facilitate subscriptions and customer acquisitions, in parallel to building long-term relationships with, and featuring music from, major music labels including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group and the Merlin Network. Anghami is constantly licensing and producing new and original content.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Anghami has offices in Beirut, Dubai, Cairo, and Riyadh and operates in 16 countries across MENA. It has recently expanded into the US and Canada, with Europe in the pipeline. It is the only service available in English, Arabic and French, and remains close to its customer base, not only thanks to its pan-regional presence but also via the 56 million user data points it generates every day.

To learn more about Anghami, please visit: https://anghami.com

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Anghami’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “start,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside Anghami’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of COVID-19 on Anghami’s business; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Anghami; changes in applicable laws or regulations; and the possibility that Anghami may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties identified in Anghami’s registration statement on Form F-4 (File No. 333-260234) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which was declared effective on December 16, 2021, including those under “Risk Factors” therein, and in other documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by Anghami and available at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Anghami cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Anghami cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, Anghami does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.