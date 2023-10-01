Saleh Tabakh:

"Maya Townhouse” project raises our investments in Dubai to AED 200 million

We will continue our investments in Dubai and other markets

Dubai: Andalusia Courtyard, the Dubai-based leading real estate developer, launched the 2nd phase of "Maya Townhouse” project, after the huge turnout on the 1st phase, which has been completed in a record duration, not more than 12 months.

Andalusia Courtyard began offering the 2nd phase of the project, and the construction works thereof have already begun on the ground. The 2nd phase focuses upon the spaces, as the area ranges between 2900 to 3900 SqFt, per townhouse within the project.

Saleh Tabbakh, the CEO and founder of Andalsuia Courtyard, commented on this launching, and said: “We are delighted for the launching of the 2nd phase of "Maya Townhouse” project, after the great achievement of the 1st phase. Through the new project, we target the biggest available areas in the market within the 3 bedroom townhouse category. Moreover, we launched a product of low supply in the market, which is the 5 bedroom townhouse with a net area of 3900 SqFt, spacious gardens, and high quality finishing”.

Tabbakh stressed the fact that the company focuses upon quality, rather than quantity, as it launches projects of low supply, to keep the momentum and demand. “The prices of properties that are being launched by our company depend on the launching of luxurious properties and targeting a specific class of buyers who seek the dream house“, he added.

Tabbakh advised that the new project raises the investments of the company in Dubai to more than AED 200 M. “Moreover, the company seeks to add new projects in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain to our portfolio, with the endeavor to launch only qualitative and distinctive projects”, he notified.

The CEO of Andalusia Courtyard advised that the 2nd phase of the project consists of only 24 townhouses, with a high quality finishing, modern concepts, and additions that are being introduces for the first time, such as offering excellent services to care for the elderly people, integrating amenities within the property for the people of special needs and the individuals who need special care, providing state-of-the-art technology to support the people who need excellent medical care.

“Dubai real estate market witnessed a drastic change after “COVID-19”. The type of real estate investor changed too, as Dubai has emerged as a destination for a new category of investors who search for stability, safety, and security in Dubai, while attracting families more than individuals, a matter which increased demand for the luxurious properties of vast areas. Therefore, we will continue investment in this market”, Tabbakh concluded.

About Al-Al Andalusia Courtyard

Al Andalusia Courtyard Real Estate Developer, based in Dubai, was established in 2019 with the aim of attracting Saudi investments and financial portfolios, for commercial and service investment to the United Arab Emirates.

The company succeeded in attracting a number of Saudi shareholders, and developed its first projects, which is the "Andalusia Courtyard" shopping complex in the Emirate of Dubai.

The group includes a number of companies specialized in real estate development, maintenance, asset management, commercial investment, retail stores, general investments and real estate financing.

Al Andalusia Courtyard also works in the field of restaurants and obtains "franchise rights" from international restaurants, in addition to managing the assets that are being developed by it, and internally providing most of the administrative, engineering and commercial services.

About Saleh Tabakh:

Saleh Tabakh, who has extensive experience in the real estate market exceeding 18 years, has been CEO of Al Andalus Courtyard Real Estate Developer in Dubai since November 2020.

He was an adviser to the CEO and Head of Trade, Development and Operations in the “MAG Real Estate Development” between 2019 and 2020, on the board of “GLG”, a consultant based in New York City, between 2016 and 2021, CEO of the “Delta International” real estate company between 2014 and 2019 and General Manager for Middle East at the “United Excellence”group between 2013 and 2014.

He held several positions in the Dubai Properties Group over a period of ten years, including: Chief Commercial Officer between 2010 and 2012, Director of Marketing and Communications between 2009 and 2010, Senior Executive Officer of Marketing and Communications between 2007 and 2009, and Property Executives between 2006 and 2007. During his career he contributed to important projects such as the "Jumeirah Beach Residence", "Business Bay", "Sunrise and Sunset Mirdif", "Layan" and "Al Waha" projects in Dubailand, "Al Khail Gate" and "The Villa".

Saleh Tabakh supervised and contributed to more than 18 important real estate projects in the Emirate of Dubai, and participated with the Dubai Land Department in launching initiatives, the most important of which is the crowdfunding initiative, collective ownership, and other important initiatives.

He began his professional career in the field of building materials, where he worked in the technical support department in the "National Paints" factories between 2003 and 2006.

He holds a master's degree in business development in 2015 from the Open University in the United Kingdom, a master's degree in risk management in 2010 from the University of Bradford, and a bachelor's degree in entrepreneurship in 2003 from the University of Greenwich.