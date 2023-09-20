Anchanto’s solutions help digitize operations of logistics service providers who are keen to tap into the Middle East’s e-commerce goldmine

The company will help retailers and distributors successfully transition to Omnichannel selling

DUBAI, UAE / RIYADH, KSA: E-commerce and logistics SaaS company Anchanto confirmed its successful expansion in the Middle East with the successive signing of local retail and logistics leaders Jeebly, Between, and Digitalstores. With this, Anchanto is set to become one of the leading providers of e-commerce and logistics solutions in the region, less than 18 months after its launch.

Vaibhav Dabhade, Co-Founder and CEO of Anchanto, said: “The Middle East’s e-commerce journey is at a turning point. On the logistics side, we are witnessing a wave of traditional logistics companies and last mile carriers turning towards e-commerce fulfilment services. On the retail front, consumers are showing a strong appetite for offline and online shopping, leading distributors to implement strong Omnichannel strategies." He added that "both situations require businesses to accelerate the digitization of their operations by implementing purpose-built solutions that are agile, scalable, and stable enough to fuel their growth. This is where Anchanto comes in and finds success”.

Anchanto’s expansion relies on three important pillars that the company plans on strengthening. First, with the hiring and growth of a local team, the SaaS company benefits from a unique proximity with its customers and can offer them close post-sales support and local expertise, two essential advantages considering the strategic importance of its clients’ projects. Second, the development of local alliances. After collaborating with local consulting companies and associations, Anchanto will be launching new strategic partnerships. Finally, investing into the connectivity of its products to the local sales channels and carriers, a key component and differentiator of Anchanto’s offering.

Abdalla Alshamsi, CEO at Digitalstores said "Anchanto's seamless and swift integrations with our current systems, along with their established carrier and channel connections, played a pivotal role in our decision-making process. As our company, Digitalstores, experiences rapid growth and evolving requirements, the international experience, flexibility, and regional UAE presence of Anchanto's teams also offer us the assurance to advance our operations effectively.”

Anchanto's future expansion plans include growing the Dubai team and expanding to neighboring countries in the Middle East including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

According to Abhimanyu Kashikar, Anchanto COO & Co-Founder, “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was the obvious next step of our expansion into the Middle East. Word of the successful signing and onboarding of household names in the UAE travelled to the KSA and allowed us to fast-track the signing of our first clients there. Every third contract we sign in the region, is from KSA. We are now doubling down our product development and hiring efforts to better serve this market and accompany its spectacular e-commerce growth”.

About Anchanto

Incorporated in 2011, Anchanto is a global SaaS technology company headquartered in Singapore that helps Brands, e-Distributors, e-Commerce enablers, Retailers, Third-party logistics providers, streamline and manage highly successful end-to-end e-Commerce operations. For more information, visit: www.anchanto.com

For further information, please contact:

Divya Nair / Zeina Ghanem

Redhill MEA

Divya.nair@redhill.asia / Zeina.ghanem@redhill.asia