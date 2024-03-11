Dubai: Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort is delighted to welcome Carla Abelleyra as the new restaurant manager at Bushman’s Restaurant and Bar. Arriving to lead an established team at the upscale Australian steakhouse, Carla brings more than a decade of experience and education in luxury hospitality and restaurant management.

Joining the Anantara family for the first time, Carla began her journey in 2016 after completing a degree in International Hotel Management at Anáhuac University in her home country of Mexico. In 2017, she enrolled at the International University of Monaco and gained a postgraduate degree in Luxury Hospitality & Event Management. While in Monaco, Carla grasped the opportunity to gain experience working under the French “Chef of the Century” Joël Robuchon, who earned 31 Michelin stars during his career.

After demonstrating exemplary talent and dedication in Monaco, Carla relocated to Dubai as part of the pre-opening team for L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon in 2020. Beginning as Head Waiter, Carla was quickly promoted, before becoming Outlet Manager at SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences in 2021. In January 2023, Carla proved herself a valuable member of the pre-opening team for Above Eleven at Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah. She joins Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort with a well-deserved reputation for excellence and a passion for delivering peerless guest experiences.

“I am thrilled to welcome Carla to Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort. Her devotion to the pursuit of perfection in all areas of hospitality is clear. She brings the experience and knowledge to help our outstanding Bushman’s team deliver consistently at the very highest level,” Maurice Fitzgerald, Director of Food & Beverage, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort.

“Since I first encountered the hospitality trade working long summers in restaurants close to my home in Mexico, I have been fascinated by the gastronomy of cultures from all around the world. I’m privileged to have gained wider experience, first in Monaco and now in Dubai, and I am beyond excited to lead a team showcasing the distinctive and delicious cuisine of Australia for Anantara at Bushman’s,” Carla Abelleyra, Bushman’s Restaurant Manager, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort.

Carla brings a management style which places focus on the nurturing and growth of talented individuals to develop a culture of consummate service, seamless teamwork and unwavering commitment.

Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas:

Anantara is a luxury hospitality brand for modern travellers, connecting them to genuine places, people and stories through personal experiences, and providing heartfelt hospitality in the world’s most exciting destinations. The collection of distinct, thoughtfully designed luxury hotels and resorts provides a window through which to journey into invigorating new territory, curating personal travel experiences.

From cosmopolitan cities to desert sands to lush islands, Anantara connects travellers to the indigenous, grounds them in authentic luxury, and hosts them with passionate expertise. The portfolio currently boasts over 40 stunning hotels and resorts located in Thailand, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Seychelles, Mozambique, Zambia, Tunisia, UAE, Qatar, Oman, Portugal, Spain, Hungary and Italy, with a pipeline of future properties across Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

The brand’s premier vacation ownership programme, Anantara Vacation Club, extends the opportunity to own a share in the Anantara experience with a portfolio of eight luxurious Club Resorts as well as travel privileges at partner resorts and hotels worldwide.

For more information on Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas, please visit www.anantara.com. Follow us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/anantara; Twitter and Instagram: @anantara_hotels and @anantaraspawellness

Anantara is part of the DISCOVERY loyalty programme.