Event: National Day @ emirates park zoo and resort

Location: Emirates Park Zoo & Resort

Dates: November 29 to December 2, 2024

Abu Dhabi – Celebrate the 53rd UAE National Day at Emirates Park Zoo & Resort with an exciting array of activities designed to ensure every member of the family has a blast.

With every ticket purchase, enjoy the Kids Theatre Festival and immerse yourself in Emirati culture with traditional stick dance performances. Experience the magic of the puppet show, adding an extra touch of wonder to the event. Glam up with face painting and Arabic henna while cheering for your favourite mascots as they parade around the zoo.

Join for the perfect one-stop destination for family fun, offering a mix of culture, entertainment, education, and adventure amidst the exciting vibes of wildlife. Whether you're here for the animals, the performances, or the delightful kid-friendly activities, there's something for everyone.

Grab your tickets and make this an unforgettable celebration to mark the 53rd UAE National Day with your loved ones.

About Emirates Park Zoo and Resort

Emirates Park Zoo and Resort in Abu Dhabi, globally acclaimed for its wildlife haven, is a unique attraction. Holding prestigious awards such as best zoo operator in the Middle East and full institutional memberships such as WAZA (The World Association of Zoos and Aquariums) and AZA (The Association of Zoos & Aquariums), the facility seamlessly integrates a zoo, resort, veterinary clinic, retail store, restaurant, cafe, catering, and pet hotel. The visitors can witness around 250 species, comprising 1,125 fascinating animals, ranging from majestic mammals, diverse birds, and intriguing reptiles to enchanting aquatic life. From mighty elephants to tiny wonders like snails, the collection offers a diverse and captivating experience. The diverse animal encounters such as breakfast with giraffes, lunch with big cats and dinner with majestic elephants, each encounter is uniquely tailored to visitors' delight. Last but not least, guests engage in conservation education through interactive exhibits, guided tours, and educational programs, ensuring a memorable retreat. Promoting animal welfare awareness and actively engaging in conservation research to safeguard wildlife at the zoo is at the heart of our mission. Explore the wonders of nature and wildlife at your convenience throughout the week from 9 AM to 9 PM.

For media queries, please contact

Yoshita Mohan

Watermelon Communications

Dubai, U.A.E.

yoshita@watermelonme.com /+971 4 283 3655