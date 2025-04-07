DUBAI, UAE: Mindware, a leading value-added distributor (VAD) in the Middle East and Africa, has set a new industry benchmark by attaining AWS Advanced Tier Partnership within the AWS Partner Network (APN) in an unprecedented eight months. This milestone highlights Mindware’s agility, strategic execution, and relentless commitment to accelerating cloud adoption in the MEA region.

Silmi Khanfir, Cloud Director at Mindware comments, “Achieving the Select Tier Partnership in just three months and progressing to the Advanced Tier within eight months showcases exceptional dedication and expertise. Being recognized as the fastest AWS distributor to reach this status in the MEA region speaks volumes about Mindware’s commitment to excellence and its strong partnership with AWS. This achievement not only reflects Mindware’s capacity to rapidly scale but also positions the company as a leader in the AWS distribution landscape in the MEA region.”

Mindware’s rapid progression to the Advanced Tier was the result of a meticulously structured approach—scaling AWS deployments across industries, driving customer success through tailored cloud solutions, and investing heavily in training and certifications. Within the first three months of signing its distribution contract, Mindware had already achieved Select Tier status, laying the foundation for an accelerated climb to the Advanced Tier.

A key driver of this success was Mindware’s commitment to operational efficiency. The company implemented process optimizations that streamlined AWS solution delivery, enabling faster time-to-market for customers. With a strong emphasis on security, compliance, and innovation, Mindware ensured that every AWS deployment met the highest industry standards.

As an Advanced Tier Partner, Mindware now gains access to enhanced AWS resources, including specialized technical support, advanced tools, and funding opportunities. These advantages will empower the company to further elevate its AWS offerings, providing customers with cutting-edge cloud architectures, scalable infrastructure, and fortified security solutions.

With this record-breaking milestone, Mindware reaffirms its leadership in AWS distribution. The company remains committed to accelerating digital transformation for businesses of all sizes, leveraging its expertise, innovation, and strategic vision to shape the future of cloud computing in the region.

