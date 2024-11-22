Edge Group entity, Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB), a regional leader in the design, construction, repair, maintenance, refit, and conversion of naval and commercial vessels, has signed a local contract to build its 24-A Houseboat. The Houseboat is currently on display at the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show until November 24.

David Massey, CEO of ADSB said: “This contract highlights our ongoing commitment to expanding into the luxury maritime sector, demonstrating that ADSB’s customisation capabilities extend beyond defence and security vessels to encompass residential, civilian, and commercial vessels.”

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, and equipped with premium-grade fittings, the ADSB 24-A Houseboat delivers a distinguished standard of living. The interiors incorporate cutting-edge smart-home technology, reflecting a commitment to both elegance and innovation. The houseboat features two master bedrooms, the lower deck offers panoramic sea views, while the open-air upper deck is enhanced by a sophisticated, state-of-the-art remote-control station.

