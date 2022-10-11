Dubai - Dubai Miracle Garden, the largest natural flower garden in the world, opened doors for local and international visitors for its eleventh season on Monday (October 10).

In line with Dubai’s aim of becoming the world’s most visited destination, the Miracle Garden is gearing up for a renewed sense of confidence amongst international visitors as a post-Covid world allows for easier and safer travel plans, said a Wam news agency report.

As the 11th season coincides with the FIFA World Cup Qatar, the region’s biggest sporting event, characters from The Smurfs will be seen sporting jerseys of different participating nations in the park.

The fanfare around the 11th edition of Dubai Miracle Garden is accompanied by a host of never-before-seen attractions in the region. The new attractions come against a backdrop of existing exhibits and installations that have made Dubai Miracle Garden one of the top tourist destinations in the UAE.

Abdel Naser Rahhal, Creator and Co-Founder of Dubai Miracle Garden, said: “As one of the UAE’s top attractions, Dubai Miracle Garden is proud to contribute to Dubai’s tourism ecosystem by offering a unique and diverse experience to residents and overseas visitors, further enhancing the city’s position as a year-round must-visit destination. We are proud to play a role in making Dubai a global destination for lifestyle and tourism.

“With every new season, there are high expectations to surpass the creativity, innovation and scale of floral exhibits we’ve had in the past. In the 11th edition, Dubai Miracle Garden is prepared to bedazzle its visitors more than ever before,” he added.

Dubai Miracle Garden will open daily from 9:00 until 21:00 during weekdays, and from 9:00 until 23:00 on weekends and public holidays.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).