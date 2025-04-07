Abu Dhabi: SEE Holding, the sustainability-driven powerhouse behind the globally recognized model of The Sustainable City, is unveiling a revolutionary and immersive experience at in the prestigious Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) Congress 2025 in Abu Dhabi. This year, SEE Holding introduces a groundbreaking evolution of its acclaimed model: The Sustainable City 2.0 (TSC 2.0), the next-generation city that is AI-driven, net zero, and human-centric.

A decade after setting a new global benchmark with The Sustainable City, SEE Holding is once again shaping the cities of tomorrow—this time with a city designed to think, adapt, and evolve. TSC 2.0 integrates advanced intelligence into the very fabric of urban life, creating a resilient, future-ready environment.

At the heart of this next-generation city, smart systems drive environmental sustainability. . Food security is elevated through vertical farms and precision agriculture that use real-time monitoring and automation to maximize yield with minimal resources, clean energy is produced from a mix of solar, biogas, wind, and micro-hydrokinetic sources, while intelligent grids continuously balance supply an d demand to maintain net zero emissionsWater conservation is embedded throughout the city, with technologies that capture and reuse water, detect leaks instantly, optimize irrigation, and even generate water from air—ensuring every drop is preserved.

In this AI-driven city, waste becomes a resource—repurposed, recycled, or converted into energy to avoid landfill and fuel a resilient circular economy. A cooler microclimate is sustained through passive and active design, evaporative cooling, and micro wind turbines. Mobility is fully electric and autonomous, featuring shared e-cars and e-bikes, self-driving shuttles, and every home equipped to support seamless, contactless delivery through last-mile delivery robots and drone pads.

Yet this is more than just a smart city—it’s a city built for people. Neighborhoods are pedestrian-friendly and immersed in nature, while wellness infrastructure includes motion-activated running tracks, solar-heated pools, and energy-efficient gyms. Learning is immersive and future-focused, with next-generation classrooms and future labs that bring ideas to life. Healthcare is proactive, supported by digital monitoring systems that track well-being and enable early intervention. Every element is designed to offer residents more time, stronger connections, and a better quality of life in a forward-thinking, sustainable community.

“This is not a vision of the distant future. It is a model we are building today, driven by AI, achieving Net Zero, and designed around people,” stated Faris Saeed, Chairman and CEO of SEE Holding. “Building on years of experience and success with pioneering sustainable communities, we are now introducing a revolutionary urban model that is designed not just for today—but for generations to come. The Sustainable City 2.0 is the culmination of everything we’ve learned, enhanced by the power of intelligent systems and built around a clear purpose: to ensure people remain at the center of progress in a rapidly evolving, AI-driven world."

For over a decade, The Sustainable City has served as a global benchmark and working blueprint for future cities. Since its inception, The Sustainable City – Dubai has delivered significant environmental and economic outcomes, achieving a remarkable 78% reduction in carbon emissions and diverting 89% of waste away from landfills. Celebrated as the "happiest community in the GCC," the original Sustainable City model has expanded its transformative impact across Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi (Yas Island), and Yiti in Oman.

AIM Congress 2025 attendees will have the unique opportunity to experience this visionary model firsthand between the 7th and 9th of April through an engaging, interactive showcase highlighting the self-sufficient, smart, and resilient model of future cities.