Abu Dhabi, UAE – Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) has launched Meedaf, a pioneering financial services venture designed to help banks and financial institutions across the UAE and GCC region enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and remain competitive through innovation and advanced technologies.

Operating as an independent entity within Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Meedaf focuses on providing specialised solutions to streamline financial operations, strengthen security, and improve customer experience. Key offerings include AI-driven automation for collections, risk assessment, and regulatory compliance, block chain-enabled security to enhance fraud detection, as well as transaction security and predictive analytics to optimise financial processing and improve service efficiency. Meedaf will also deliver customer-centric digital solutions, such as loyalty programme management, designed to drive client engagement and improve overall service delivery.

Ala’a Eraiqat, Group CEO of ADCB, commented: "Meedaf marks a pivotal milestone in ADCB’s evolution beyond traditional banking, reinforcing our commitment to innovation and transformation. By delivering scalable, innovative solutions for institutions across the GCC, this initiative is a bold statement of our vision for an agile and efficient financial sector. Our objective is to help unleash the industry’s potential to drive significant positive impact across the wider economy.”

To drive its ambitious agenda, Eng. Abdulla Abdul Aziz AlShamsi, Managing Director and CEO of Meedaf, will lead the company’s strategic direction and growth while continuing his role as ADCB’s Group Chief Business Officer.

Eng. Abdulla Abdul Aziz AlShamsi, Managing Director and CEO at Meedaf, commented: “I am honoured to lead Meedaf in shaping the future of financial services. By leveraging ADCB’s expertise and forming strategic partnerships, we are dedicated to building a regional hub for financial innovation, delivering world-class solutions that create tangible value for businesses and communities across the region.”

With 20 years of leadership experience in strategic investments and economic development, Eng. Abdulla Abdul Aziz AlShamsi brings invaluable expertise to Meedaf. Before joining ADCB, he served as Director General of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), where he played a pivotal role in driving private sector initiatives that contributed to expanding the local economy. He also spearheaded Mubadala Investment Company's Investments and new Initiatives within the UAE, including Mubadala’ s healthcare platform, notably Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, contributing to the acceleration of the economic transformation while fostering vibrant industrial and commercial clusters.

At a time when digital transformation and AI technologies are redefining financial services, Meedaf is set to become a leader in financial innovation, operational efficiency, and regulatory excellence across the GCC region. Beyond enhancing operational performance, Meedaf will contribute to strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a regional fintech hub, supporting job creation, fostering skill development within the fintech and banking sectors, and driving economic growth across the UAE.