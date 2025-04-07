Dubai, UAE – Tata Communications, a leading global communications technology player, and Mobily, a leading telecommunications provider in Saudi Arabia extend their Roaming Signalling partnership, to provide Mobily customers with seamless and high-quality international roaming services worldwide.

This collaboration aims to enhance Mobily’s international roaming services, ensuring seamless connectivity, superior service quality, and an enhanced customer experience worldwide.

With extensive experience in partnering with global Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), Tata Communications will leverage its advanced monitoring and troubleshooting platform, RoamPulse™, to improve Mobily’s international roaming operations.

By integrating Tata Communications’ cutting-edge solution, Mobily will be equipped with advanced monitoring, real-time insights and automated network troubleshooting to ensure proactive issue resolution and uninterrupted connectivity for its customers worldwide.

Further, RoamPulse™ will enable Mobily to enhance network efficiency and reduce operational costs, while delivering an improved roaming experience — underscoring both companies’ commitment to growth, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

While enabling resource optimisation for Mobily, data-driven insights on network traffic and subscriber roaming experience from RoamPulse™ will also help drive new revenue opportunities and strengthen Mobily’s market position.

“We are thrilled to partner with Mobily and empower their customers with next generation roaming solutions,” said Manoj Ghonge - Global Business Head, Voice and Mobility Services, Tata Communications. “Our RoamPulse™ solution will equip Mobily with advanced monitoring and troubleshooting tools, ensuring seamless global connectivity, reduced downtime, and superior network optimisation. This partnership fortifies our commitment to drive technological advancements, ensuring world-class experience for our customers.”

“Our partnership with Tata Communications aligns with our focus on innovation and customer experience,” said Thamer Alfadda, Senior Vice President Wholesale at Mobily. “By leveraging Tata Communications’ expertise and state-of-the-art solutions, we are set to optimize our roaming operations, reduce manual efforts, and drive new revenue opportunities. This collaboration will provide our customers with an enhanced, hassle-free roaming experience, reinforcing our commitment to quality and excellence.”

With the global adoption of advanced roaming analytics, Tata Communications was recently recognized as the Champion Roaming Vendor by Kaleido Intelligence in its 2024 Roaming Vendor Hub assessment, further solidifying its leadership in the industry.

Media Contact

Nikita Sidana

Current Global

nsidana@currentglobal.com

About Mobily

Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) is a Saudi company launched commercially in May 2005. Mobily provides integrated services for three main sectors: individuals, businesses, and carriers. It has one of the largest wireless networks by coverage in Saudi Arabia as well as the region, and one of the widest FTTH networks, in addition to one of the largest data center systems worldwide.

About Tata Communications

A part of the Tata Group, Tata Communications (NSE: TATACOMM; BSE: 500483) is a global digital ecosystem enabler powering today’s fast-growing digital economy in more than 190 countries and territories. Leading with trust, it enables digital transformation of enterprises globally with collaboration and connected solutions, core and next gen connectivity, cloud hosting and security solutions and media services. 300 of the Fortune 500 companies are its customers and the company connects businesses to 80% of the world’s cloud giants. For more information, please visit www.tatacommunications.com

Forward-looking and cautionary statements

Certain words and statements in this release concerning Tata Communications and its prospects, and other statements, including those relating to Tata Communications’ expected financial position, business strategy, the future development of Tata Communications’ operations, and the general economy in India, are forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including financial, regulatory, and environmental, as well as those relating to industry growth and trend projections, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Tata Communications, or industry results, to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from such forward- looking statements include, among others, failure to increase the volume of traffic on Tata Communications’ network; failure to develop new products and services that meet customer demands and generate acceptable margins; failure to successfully complete commercial testing of new technology and information systems to support new products and services, including voice transmission services; failure to stabilize or reduce the rate of price compression on certain of the company’s communications services; failure to integrate strategic acquisitions and changes in government policies or regulations of India and, in particular, changes relating to the administration of Tata Communications’ industry; and, in general, the economic, business and credit conditions in India. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, many of which are not in Tata Communications’ control, include, but are not limited to, those risk factors discussed in Tata Communications Limited’s Annual Reports.

The Annual Reports of Tata Communications Limited are available at www.tatacommunications.com. Tata Communications is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements.

© 2025 Tata Communications Ltd. All rights reserved.

TATA COMMUNICATIONS and TATA are trademarks or registered trademarks of Tata Sons Private Limited in India and certain countries