Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: Rove Hotels, the homegrown lifestyle hospitality brand, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest property, Rove Al Marjan Island. Situated on the idyllic beachfront of Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah and just an hour from Dubai, Rovers (guests) can enjoy the familiar, fuss-free Rove service with an added element of sun-kissed adventure. Brimming with local culture, dynamic dining spots, and pristine white sandy beaches, this is the perfect destination for a relaxing getaway or a fun-filled family vacation. Well connected, the property offers easy access to five international airports and is located just five minutes from the UAE’s first integrated resort with gaming, which is set to open in 2027.

Bringing their signature Rove charm to one of the UAE’s most sought-after destinations, the hotel is perfect for staycations as well as long-term stays, offering Rovers the chance to explore the Emirate’s rich culture and an endless array of exciting activities. Developed by Marjan and with asset management provided by Stirling Hospitality Advisors, the property features 441 rooms with two types of Rove Rooms with all the usual comforts. Guests can choose between island vistas or stunning sea views, with 30% of the rooms interconnecting, making it ideal for families. Whether planning a short getaway or an extended stay, Rove Hotels ensures a comfortable and hassle-free experience.

The hotel design creates a bright, welcoming atmosphere with interiors inspired by local culture. Beyond aesthetics, Rove Al Marjan Island embodies the brand’s strong commitment to sustainability. Additionally, the property adheres to Ras Al Khaimah’s Green Building Regulations (Barjeel). It implements numerous eco-friendly initiatives, including eliminating single-use plastics, providing refillable water bottles in every room and F&B outlets, and composting 100% of food waste. These efforts are part of Rove Hotels’ broader eco-friendly strategy, ensuring every Rover enjoys a responsible and sustainable stay.

With a community-centric focus, the hotel also boasts an incredible array of amenities, ensuring every moment is infused with excitement and a sprinkle of Rove magic. Keep yourself entertained with plenty of exciting games, catch a movie at the outdoor cinema, or groove to the beats of the resident live DJ. If that’s not your style, lounge by the pool or stroll along the stunning beachfront.

For fitness buffs, the state-of-the-art 24-hour workout space is on hand to ensure you never miss a gym session during your vacation. Catering to the whole family, little Rovers will also be well entertained with an indoor play area and outdoor water play area. Immerse yourself in a world of fun and exploration throughout your stay. From international favourites with a unique twist at The Daily to refreshing post-swim refuels at The Pool Bar and quirky beverages from the Rove Beachside Truck, there's a taste adventure at every turn. And that's not all - Rovers staying at the hotel will enjoy benefits across many of the island’s food and beverage outlets.

“It is such a proud moment for us to be introducing Rove Al Marjan Island, our first hotel in the emirate,” said Paul Bridger, COO of Rove Hotels. “This new property perfectly captures the spirit of adventure and cultural richness that Ras Al Khaimah offers. Entering such a rapidly growing destination aligns seamlessly with the Rove ethos of exploration and excitement, and we look forward to welcoming visitors from near and far to experience the unique charm and vibrant atmosphere of our new property.”

Architect Abdulla Al Abdouli, CEO of Marjan said, "We are thrilled to welcome Rove Al Marjan Island to our dynamic community. As a key addition to Al Marjan Island, our flagship project, this milestone reinforces our commitment to establishing one of the UAE’s most exclusive luxury destinations. With Al Marjan Island continuing to grow as a global destination, this new property seamlessly aligns with our vision of delivering an exceptional blend of adventure, relaxation, and cultural richness. We eagerly anticipate the positive impact of this partnership and look forward to showcasing the unparalleled beauty and unique experiences of Al Marjan Island and Ras Al Khaimah to visitors from around the world."

Ras Al Khaimah is rapidly becoming a prominent tourism hub, showcasing impressive year-on-year growth. In 2024, the emirate welcomed a record 1.28 million overnight guests. With a vibrant history that dates back to the Bronze Age, Ras Al Khaimah often referred to as the Nature Emirate boasts a unique blend of mountains, desert, and sea, offering an array of outdoor adventures.

Visitors can explore the Suwaidi Pearls Farm, wander through the historic village of Al Jazeera Al Hamra, visit Dhayah Fort, and climb Jebel Jais, the highest peak in the UAE. With its diverse attractions and rich cultural heritage, Ras Al Khaimah is a remarkable destination for adventure seekers and families.

This new property brings Rove Hotels' total to over 4,000 operational rooms in the UAE, further solidifying its presence as one of the fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality brands in the region with a commitment to providing accessible, high-quality stay experiences without compromising on value or comfort.

