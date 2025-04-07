Cairo – The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) offered fixed treasury bonds (T-bonds) at a combined value of EGP 14 billion through two auctions on Monday, 7 April 2025.

The first tranche stood at EGP 4 billion, holding a tenor of two years until 1 April 2027, according to official data.

The second tranche was valued at EGP 10 billion and will mature in three years on 1 April 2028.

Source: Mubasher

