Manama: Amwaj Beachfront, the newest and most luxurious residential and investment waterfront destination in Amwaj Islands, announces an exclusive offer in celebration of Saudi Arabia’s National Day. The offer is for apartments in the development’s West Tower with prices starting from just SAR 479,000, providing an exceptional investment opportunity in premium beachfront resort-style residential units with stunning sea views. Apartments are located within a private residential community featuring modern facilities and services, with a private beach offering a unique and luxurious living experience.

Terms of the offer include a down payment of only SAR 120,000, with a flexible payment plan spread over five years, designed to meet the needs of all clients. Amwaj Beachfront invites Saudi citizens to visit its booth at the Avenues Mall in Bahrain Bay from September 19 to 24 to celebrate Saudi National Day and take advantage of the exclusive offer.

Amwaj Beachfront offers a variety of exclusive benefits for residents, including resort style pools, the latest sports amenities, private parking, and more. The West Tower stands out with its unique beachfront location and modern designs that combine luxury and comfort, making it the perfect choice for luxury living or real estate investment in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Apartments in the West Tower range from one-bedroom units starting from 50 square meters, two-bedroom apartments starting from 120 square meters, and large three-bedroom apartments starting from 160 square meters, offering attractive options for Saudi investors and buyers seeking high-value investments and comfortable living spaces.

Mr. Ahmed Abdulrahman, Chairman of Esterad Amwaj, said: “We are delighted to launch this Saudi Arabia National Day exclusive offer, which provides Saudi buyers and investors the opportunity to enjoy luxurious waterfront living at competitive prices. We are committed to offering residential and investment options that exceed our clients’ expectations. This offer represents not only an outstanding investment opportunity but also reflects our vision of delivering a new level of luxury and comfort in the Bahrain real estate market.”

Amwaj Beachfront is one of the most luxurious and distinctive real estate projects in the Kingdom of Bahrain, offering residents premium beachfront residential units and a unique living experience with a private beach and 30,000 square meters of green spaces designed according to the highest international standards. The project also features a range of services and facilities, ensuring a comprehensive experience for residents and investors. The launch of West Tower sales follows the success of Phase One of the Amwaj Beachfront Project, which included the construction of 54 waterfront townhouses. The handover of these units to owners is currently underway as preparations for Phase Two begin.

Esterad Amwaj, the main developer of the project, is one of the most innovative development companies capable of turning real estate ideas and concepts into vital projects that support quality of life and the economy of the Kingdom.

