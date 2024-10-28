Dubai, UAE: AmiViz, the leading cybersecurity-focused value-added distributor headquartered in the Middle East, today announced a strategic partnership with BigID, a leader in data security, compliance, privacy, and AI data management. This collaboration is set to transform how organizations in the Middle East handle their data by providing a unified platform for enhanced data visibility and control.

Through this partnership, AmiViz will integrate BigID’s advanced solutions into its extensive portfolio of cybersecurity products and services. BigID stands out in the industry, having been recognized by CNBC as one of the top 25 startups for the enterprise, and has consistently been named to both the Inc 5000 and Deloitte 500 lists. Their expertise in AI-driven data management and robust compliance solutions positions them as a technology leader in the rapidly evolving data security sector.

"The alliance with BigID aligns perfectly with our mission to empower regional enterprises with top-tier IT security solutions," said Ilyas Mohammed, COO at AmiViz. "BigID’s unique platform enables businesses to significantly reduce their data risks, automate security, meet compliance requirements, and gain a deeper understanding of their data spread across multicloud, hybrid cloud, IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, and on-premises environments."

BigID’s platform offers organizations the tools to proactively discover, manage, and secure their data, enhancing operational efficiencies and protecting against data breaches. With data breaches on the rise and stricter compliance regulations being implemented worldwide, there is a growing need for comprehensive data management solutions that can address complex security landscapes.

"We are excited to partner with AmiViz and extend our reach into the Middle East market," said Nick Maxwell, SVP of Sales for EMEA and APAC of BigID. "This partnership is a testament to BigID’s commitment to global expansion and our focus on helping organizations worldwide manage and secure their most valuable asset - their data."

The partnership is expected to drive greater data governance across industries in the Middle East, enabling businesses to thrive in an era where data security is paramount. Customers in the region can now leverage BigID’s innovative technology through AmiViz’s trusted distribution network.

