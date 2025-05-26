waterfront living in the heart of Dubai Islands, as the emirate celebrates a record

breaking year in real estate transactions.

Dubai, UAE: Amirah Developments, a Dubai-based real estate developer, today unveils its maiden project, Bonds Avenue, a high-quality residential development poised to redefine luxury living on the newly master-planned Dubai Islands. The announcement comes as the UAE’s real estate asset value exceeds Dh2.5 trillion in recent time.

Bonds Avenue is a testament to architectural excellence and sustainable living. The development features a curated selection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, grand four-bedroom penthouses, and expansive three-bedroom townhouses and triplexes within the same complex. Each residence is meticulously designed with organic, flowing forms that break free from conventional design norms, offering residents an extraordinary living experience that prioritises exclusivity and sophistication.

With unit sizes ranging from 810 to 4,416 square feet, and starting prices from Dh1.63 million to Dh9.95 million, each home is crafted to deliver spacious layouts, elegant finishes, and an elevated lifestyle experience. Whether it’s the comfort of a one-bedroom residence or the grandeur of a waterfront penthouse, Bonds Avenue caters to discerning buyers seeking architectural sophistication, panoramic views, and premium quality in the heart of Dubai Islands.

Its location on Dubai Islands offers the best waterfront living with unlimited view of the Arabian Gulf that is just a ten-minute drive from Dubai International Airport and a few minutes away from some of the best tourism attractions of Dubai – Dubai Creek, the Gold Souq and Dubai Islands itself when the development is complete with a large shopping mall, a marina, beachfront promenade, and the Night Souq, etc.

Strategically located on Dubai Islands, Bonds Avenue offers unparalleled accessibility, being just minutes away from key landmarks such as the Gold Souq Metro Station, ten minutes away from Dubai International Airport, Downtown Dubai, and Business Bay. The development is well-connected via major highways and public transport options, ensuring residents have easy access to top attractions, schools, hospitals, shopping centres, and entertainment hubs.

Residents will enjoy panoramic views of over 21 kilometres of pristine beaches and crystal-clear waters, perfect for yachting and water sports. The community is enriched with world-class hospitality in luxurious resorts and embraces a sustainable lifestyle with eco-friendly infrastructure and green spaces.

Amirah Developments offers a flexible 60/40 payment plan to accommodate investors and homeowners: 20 percent on booking, 40 per cent during construction in scheduled instalments, and 40 per cent on completion in January 2027. This plan aligns with the growing demand for premium properties in Dubai, where off-plan sales have surged by 41 per cent in the first half of 2024, reflecting robust investor confidence.

Bonds Avenue is more than a development — it’s a vision brought to life. At Amirah, we set out to create not just homes, but legacies. This project reflects our commitment to building with integrity, elegance, and future-forward thinking. Dubai Islands offers the ideal canvas for a community that is both immersive and iconic. We’re not just building structures — we’re crafting extraordinary experiences,” Mr. Muhammad Yousuf Jafrani, Founder and Chairman of Amirah Developments, says.

“Every home in Bonds Avenue has carefully been crafted to offer maximum living space. It is a luxury property that offers modern and contemporary design that is offered at an affordable price to the buyers and investors,” he further adds.

Dubai’s real estate sector continues to display remarkable resilience and growth. According to the Dubai Land Department, property transactions in 2024 reached a historic high, surpassing Dh893 billion across 331,300 deals. Residential units remain in strong demand, with waterfront and luxury segments witnessing accelerated growth due to the city’s reputation as a global investment hub and lifestyle destination.

The luxury real estate market in Dubai has experienced a year-on-year increase of over 40 per cent, driven by high-net-worth individuals, international investors, and end-users seeking long-term value. With limited coastal inventory and increasing global appeal, projects like Bonds Avenue are positioned to become prime assets in both local and international portfolios.

Amirah Developments is a Dubai-based real estate development company founded by Mr. Muhammad Yousuf Jafrani, a seasoned entrepreneur with over 15 years of experience in the UAE market. Built on the pillars of quality, innovation, and excellence, Amirah is committed to reshaping urban living through sustainable, luxurious, and thoughtfully curated communities.

